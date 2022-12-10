Despite a last-second effort, it was too little, too late for Penn State.

The trend continued in Game 2 for the blue and white on Saturday, as it was unable to earn the series sweep over Notre Dame, losing 5-3 despite outpacing the home team 50-22 in shots.

To open the first period, the Nittany Lions were on the attack early and often, firing off the first seven pucks on net. Despite the fast start, it was Notre Dame junior forward Ryder Rolston who slashed in his second goal in as many nights on his team’s first shot of the night over nine minutes in.

For a second consecutive game, the blue and white struggled in the faceoff circle early, leading to the Fighting Irish outpacing it 10-3 in the faceoff circle after 20 minutes of play.

Before the period could end, both units’ special teams failed to capitalize on the power play. First, Penn State couldn’t find the back of the net on senior goaltender Ryan Bischel, and then it was Notre Dame’s turn as it immediately followed up with its own missed opportunity on the man-advantage.

Nursing a one-goal lead heading into the second period, Notre Dame couldn’t stave off the Nittany Lions’ fast-paced offense for another 20 minutes, as they knotted the score at one goal apiece just past the halfway mark of the frame.

With under eight minutes remaining in Period 2, senior forward Kevin Wall slashed his team-leading ninth goal of the season courtesy of his linemate, senior forward Connor MacEachern.

As the offensive heartbeat straggled behind the play, MacEachern fed Wall in the high slot from behind the back of the net, rocketing the puck past the Notre Dame netminder.

Penn State relinquished the momentum just before the final horn could sound in the second period. With 48 seconds left, a 2-on-0 breakaway for the Fighting Irish helped them regain their one-goal lead.

A miscue in the blue and white offensive zone allowed sophomore forward Justin Janicke to net his fourth goal of the season off a one-timer from sophomore forward Tyler Carpenter.

The physicality skyrocketed with the opening draw of the third period, as both teams were throwing their bodies all over the ice, including Penn State junior defenseman Jimmy Dowd Jr.

Approaching the midway point of the frame, Dowd Jr. smashed senior forward Solag Bakich in the middle of the ice, forcing an official to send the blue and white defender to the sin bin for two minutes.

During the man-advantage, forward Jackson Pierson notched his first career goal in a Fighting Irish uniform after recording 31 goals in four years at New Hampshire to give them a 3-1 lead.

Notre Dame put the nail in the coffin with just over six minutes left in the game to earn the win in the series finale against Penn State. In his fifth season of collegiate hockey, forward Jack Adams sniped the puck over junior netminder Liam Souliere for his second goal of the year.

Before the final horn, both teams traded goals in the waning minutes, but it didn’t threaten the outcome as the Fighting Irish pulled out its eighth win of the season.

After a quick flight back to Happy Valley, Penn State will have three weeks off to rest, recover and prepare for the second half of the season. Most importantly for Guy Gadowsky, it’s a chance for the team to spend quality time with family during the holiday season.

The Nittany Lions will be back in action at the end of December for a home-and-home series with No. 20 RIT. Game 1 of the series will start at 5:05 p.m. on Dec. 30 in Rochester, New York, with the finale slated for 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 31 at Pegula Ice Arena.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE