No. 5 Penn State has tangibly improved in many areas this season en route to becoming one of the best teams in the country.

There’s plenty of credit to be divvied out amid this strong campaign, and arguably no player has been more critical to the team’s success than junior goalie Liam Souliere.

Souliere has become Penn State’s full-time starter for the first time this season, and he’s responded by becoming a steady force for the Nittany Lions. Souliere has been impressive, posting a 12-3 record to go along with a .923 save percentage.

Additionally, Souliere is only allowing 2.12 goals per contest, which slots just behind Minnesota’s Justen Close for the fewest allowed in the Big Ten.

With these numbers in mind, Guy Gadowsky said Souliere’s performance has been especially notable due to the conference Penn State competes in.

“Good goaltending will not win in this league — you need excellent goaltending,” Gadowsky said. “I think he’s been excellent. He’s certainly given us a chance to win almost every single night that he’s in.”

Souliere’s reliability, coupled with his ability to stack up to his conference rivals, has placed him into rare company across all of the NCAA. But his statistics don’t tell the whole story.

According to Gadowsky, the Brampton, Ontario, native’s demeanor and attitude is also a huge part of what makes him who he is in net.

“He’s a goalie. He’s an interesting cat, that’s a good word for him,” Gadowsky said. “He’s a cool guy. He’s got an air about him that he’s in control.”

Gadowsky’s words reflect the typical reason any top-tier goalie is able to thrive — the best netminders tend to be the ones who don’t panic when the going gets tough.

Therefore, this calm approach to the game complements Souliere’s raw talent. He’s proven consistent all season, and even when he does occasionally falter, he’s been able to bounce back.

Case in point: this season’s home series against Michigan State on Nov. 18 and 19.

The Spartans kept the junior on his toes and pressured him into allowing six goals on the weekend, including three scores in just over eight minutes during the second contest. That outing saw Souliere pulled for the first time this season, an action not all players would be able to shrug off.

Yet, according to assistant coach Juliano Pagliero, Souliere’s ability to have a short memory gave the coaching staff a sense this brief benching wouldn’t prove costly.

“Our conversation was, ‘Burn the tape,’” Pagliero told The Daily Collegian. “He knew he didn’t perform as well as he needed to. He did a great job of getting himself refocused in a short period of time.”

Since the ugly outing against Michigan State, Souliere has returned to his usual form, posting a 3-1 record during series against Alaska Fairbanks and then-No. 17 Ohio State.

Souliere said his ability to refocus, as Pagliero alluded to, was due to the confidence he’s built as the year has progressed.

“Having that game in the back of your head, you just trust the work you’ve put in,” Souliere said. “The more games you play, the more comfortable you get, and that’s why we’ve been on an upward trend.”

Souliere’s ability to trust himself in his role allows the likes of Gadowsky and Pagliero to know they can count on him to anchor the blue and white.

Pagliero works closely with all of the Nittany Lion goaltenders, having coached collegiate hockey since beginning his career in 2011.

During that time, he’s worked with a number of successful players at different levels of competition. What he says makes Souliere unique is his ability to balance the confidence he displays with the determination to still strive to become better.

“He’s got juice, he’s confident in his abilities,” Pagliero said. “But he knows he has to work for that. He doesn’t think he’s above hard work.”

Souliere possessing this type of drive is yet another intangible that sets him apart. But where does his drive come from?

Souliere said it isn’t about earning individual recognition. He’s simply trying to enjoy the ride.

“I’m just out there having fun,” Souliere said. “It’s hard work, but it’s fun hard work.”

With the high praise he’s receiving, and with how much he’s enjoying himself when he suits up, it’s easy to forget how just a year ago, the junior was in a much different position.

Souliere stepped on the ice on rare occasions as a freshman and began last season as the backup to senior Oskar Autio, who has since transferred to Vermont.

However, with Autio struggling to consistently dispel pucks, Gadowsky eventually turned to Souliere, who started 10 of the Nittany Lions’ final 14 contests of the 2021-22 season, including every matchup during the Big Ten Tournament.

While Souliere was good in many of his 15 appearances a season ago, he wasn’t “excellent” quite yet. Pagliero said the key difference for No. 31 has been improvements in the mental aspects of the game.

“He’s kept his playful approach, but in the same token, he’s got more of streamlined business side now,” Pagliero said. “He knows how to prepare himself for a weekend, where maybe before, the preparation wasn’t quite there.”

At this point, it all seems to be clicking for Souliere. He’s found consistency, and above all else, he continues finding ways to make sure Penn State remains in the win column as much as possible.

Yet even with his improvements and increased role, he remains the same teammate he’s always been. That’s something players such as senior Connor MacEachern recognize.

“His work ethic is amazing, he’s very vocal,” MacEachern said. “He loves to mess around, which is great. But obviously, his game speaks for itself.”

As Penn State heads into the second half of its season, where it seems poised for a long postseason run, the pressure will be on Souliere like never before.

As long as he continues to be a leader off of the ice and a brick wall while in net, there’s no reason the Nittany Lions can’t continue thriving.

Senior forward Kevin Wall said he has the utmost confidence that Souliere can be the man to hold down the fort down the stretch for Penn State.

“I think he’s earned every single one of our trust,” Wall said. “I think he’s got a ton of confidence right now.”

