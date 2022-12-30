After a three-week recharge, No. 5 Penn State was back in action for a Friday road tilt opposite another ranked team, No. 20 RIT.

This was the Nittany Lions’ first time taking the ice since Dec. 10, yet they took little time to re-discover their offensive firepower thanks to senior Kevin Wall.

The forward tallied his tenth score of the season on an impressive coast-to-coast journey to give Penn State an early 1-0 lead just three minutes and five seconds into the contest.

While Wall’s goal stood out, the most notable event of the first 20 minutes came after RIT’s Tanner Andrew laid a seemingly-routine body check on Nittany Lion Christian Berger.

The hit knocked the door to the Tigers’ bench partially off its hinges, leading to the first intermission occurring before the final 2:53 of the opening frame.

When play resumed, the blue and white proved it hadn’t been at all rattled by the stop in action.

Goals came swiftly from junior Tyler Paquette and graduate student Ashton Calder, as the duo elevated Penn State’s advantage to 3-0 at the conclusion of the first period.

The name of the game for Guy Gadowsky’s team across this segment of the game was its trademark offensive aggression. Generating 22 shots on goal in the first, while limiting RIT to only eight, made a major difference.

When the middle period began, RIT got itself on the board in just 67 seconds following a short-handed, breakaway score by freshman Tyler Mahan.

Roughly five minutes later, the Nittany Lions struck once more. Wall found the back of the net again after sophomore Ryan Kirwan sent him a well-timed pass in transition.

As more time passed, Penn State’s lead grew.

With just over five minutes left in the second, Calder joined Wall on the two-goal train. Sophomore Danny Dzhaniyev set Calder up for success by putting the puck in position with a pass from behind RIT’s net.

With Penn State now holding a 5-1 advantage, it headed into the final section quite comfortably. This cushion was only expanded when senior Connor MacEachern scored his eighth goal of the season to further add to the significant lead.

This 6-1 lead held until the final buzzer. By outshooting RIT 47-29, Penn State’s offensive vigor proved to be the major deciding factor.

Penn State downing a successful, ranked opponent in decisive fashion on the road adds yet another impressive win to its resume this season. Now set to head back to Pegula Ice Arena on Saturday, a sweep of RIT would be a notable accomplishment for the blue and white.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE