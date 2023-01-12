It’s been a while since Penn State hit the ice, as it looks to get back into the swing of things for the first time in 2023 with a heavyweight bout against Michigan State.

The Nittany Lions will hit the road to East Lansing, Michigan, for a two-game series against the No. 17 Spartans at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, with an opportunity for both teams to move up the Big Ten totem pole.

In the last meeting between the two conference foes back in November, the blue and white won Game 1 of the series before Michigan State handed Penn State its worst loss of the season to earn a split in Happy Valley.

A two-goal third period in the opening game not only propelled the Nittany Lions to a comeback effort against the Spartans, but it ignited a stagnant power-play unit that had been a glaring weak spot for Guy Gadowsky’s squad.

Finishing its nonconference slate with a perfect 10-0 record after sweeping RIT just before the new year, the 11th-year coach said he isn’t worried about his team overlooking Michigan State.

While some players fared well against the Spartans earlier in the season, a few didn’t play up to Gadowsky’s expectations, including junior netminder Liam Souliere, who was benched in the series finale less than 10 minutes into the game.

“He mentioned it to me that he hasn’t forgotten,” the blue and white coach said. “I think he’s hungry to atone for it.”

Since then, Souliere has been solid between the pipes for Penn State, allowing just two goals per game on average during the stretch.

On the other hand, Michigan State has been ice cold since its mid-November series at Pegula Ice Arena, stringing together a five-game losing streak while in the midst of winning just three of its last 10 games since battling the Nittany Lions.

Before the Spartans’ downward spiral in the record books, they were playing their best hockey of the season coming into a highly contested matchup with the blue and white. Now, they’ll be looking to right the ship when welcoming an aggressive Penn State unit to Munn Ice Arena.

“I think the guys have done a pretty good job all year of focusing on the next thing, regardless of our opponent,” Gadowsky said, “but from now on out, I don’t see any fear at all in looking past anybody.”

Michigan State is coming off an agonizing sweep to No. 8 Ohio State after being outscored 9-1 in the two-game split. Averaging just 2.9 goals per game, the Spartans will look to rejuvenate their offensive production after failing to post three or more goals since suffering a 6-3 loss against Minnesota on Dec. 3.

It’ll be a tough task for the home team to keep up with a Nittany Lion group that averages 3.7 goals per game on 39.9 shots per game, especially after only securing one tally against a hot Buckeyes unit.

The road doesn’t get much easier for the Spartans, as they’re slated to take on another top-five team with a matchup in Minneapolis against No. 2 Minnesota. The two upcoming series with the Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers could be make-or-break for a struggling Michigan State team that started 5-2-1 in conference play.

“The rest of the way is the Big Ten, and we know that,” Gadowsky said. “We’re very well aware that from now on out, it’s going to be intense, it’s going to be high quality, it’s going to be high-skilled.”

