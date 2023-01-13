60 minutes wasn’t enough, as overtime was needed to decide the winner between a pair of Big Ten heavyweights.

No. 17 Michigan State scored three unanswered goals late in the game to defeat No. 5 Penn State 3-2 in extra time.

Unlike the mid-November meeting where the two conference foes combined for 17 goals at Pegula Ice Arena, it took until midway through the second frame to crack the stout goaltending in East Lansing, Michigan.

Despite a pair of goose eggs from both teams in the first period, the Spartans kept pace with a high-powered blue and white offense, firing off 12 shots in the opening 20 minutes of play to Penn State’s 14.

From the start, offense was at a premium as blue and white netminder Liam Souliere and Michigan State goaltender Dylan St. Cyr displayed impressive appearances in between the pipes.

With both teams flying all over the ice, mistakes began to catch up to Michigan State in the middle frame. After a pair of penalties in the first period, it found itself in some trouble coming out of the locker room.

First, freshman defenseman Matt Basgall was guilty of interference, then graduate student defenseman Michael Underwood immediately followed up with a cross-checking penalty of his own, giving the blue and white just under two minutes on the 5-on-3 advantage approaching the midway point of the second period.

Right away, the Nittany Lions made the most of their opportunity as freshman defenseman Jarod Crespo scored his first career goal to take a 1-0 lead over the Spartans.

After just missing on a slapshot early in the power play, Crespo’s teammates found him for another wide-open opportunity and he didn’t waste the chance. The blueliner navigated the trio of Michigan State defenders, sniping the puck past St. Cyr.

For the remainder of the frame, both netminders continued to display excellence, silencing both offensive units despite the multitude of scoring chances.

Heading into the final 20 minutes of play, the Spartans trailed just one goal, but more unnecessary mistakes on the ice gave Penn State another 5-on-3 man-advantage early in the third period.

A cross-checking penalty from David Gucciardi resulted in a five-minute major for the sophomore defenseman, allowing senior forward Ture Linden to score his sixth goal of the season early in the power play.

Penn State’s only tally on the lengthy man-advantage started with a feed from sophomore forward Danny Dzhaniyev to a wide-open Linden sitting at the far post for the quick score.

Just when it seemed the Nittany Lions were beginning to separate themselves from Michigan State, the home team rejuvenated a quiet crowd at Munn Ice Arena, knotting the game at two apiece just under five minutes apart.

Senior forward Erik Middendorf was the first to solve Souliere, then senior forward Jagger Joshua scored the equalizer approaching the six-minute mark of the third period to make it a game down the stretch.

Before the end of regulation, neither unit could net the game-winning goal, as 3-on-3 overtime was needed to determine the victor of the conference showdown.

With just over a minute remaining in overtime, fifth-year defenseman Cole Krygier raised the puck over Souliere’s shoulder to give the Spartans their 13th win of the season, ending their five-game losing skid.

Suffering their first defeat in Game 1 of the series all season, the Nittany Lions will look to earn the series split with Michigan State at 7 p.m. Saturday.

