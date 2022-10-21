No. 2 team in the country? No problem for Penn State.

In a battle of two of the top teams in the Big Ten, the Nittany Lions asserted their dominance, coming out with a 5-1 victory.

“The whole week we were super focused,” Anna Simon said. “We knew it would be a super big game especially with senior night. Just so special getting that W tonight.”

Maryland is one of the toughest teams the blue and white has faced all season. At 14-1, the Terrapins have rarely been pushed and have championship aspirations on their mind.

No.5 Penn State, sitting at 13-2, had big aspirations as well and made a statement Friday night.

Right out of the gate, Maryland had a chance to take the lead with a penalty corner. Penn State was trying to clear the ball but Kelsey Love couldn’t get out of the way and prevented the ball from leaving the penalty circle.

The Terrapins were surgical when executing the penalty corner. Bibi Donraadt and Nathalie Fiecther perfectly set up Danielle Van Rootselaar who beat goaltender Brie Barraco on a liner.

It was a rare cold start for the Nittany Lions, as Maryland came out on the attack and took advantage of some miscues on the back line. The Terrapins were pushing the tempo early on.

However, Penn State wouldn’t trail for long. The Nittany Lions had a penalty corner of their own, and star forward Sophia Gladiuex found the equalizer at the end of the first.

Another star for the Nittany Lions came up huge at the start of the second. Mackenzie Allessie sliced through the Terrapin defense on her way to her 11th goal of the season. That goal was all Allessie as she took it in unassisted.

Penn State wasn’t done. A minute later the Nittany Lions took full control of the match. Anna Simon was able to find the back of the net after the ball was loose in front of the goal.

“I just take a deep breath and just talk to myself,” Simon said. “Just swing through it. It’s just another corner.”

Shortly after, Maryland was trying to fight their way back into the game when Barraco made a miraculous save. Rayne Wright looked to be free after receiving a cross field pass on a breakaway, however, Barraco fully extended to keep it a 3-1 game.

It got ugly in a hurry, as Penn State kept its foot on the gas and found its fourth goal of the game. Who else but Sophia Gladiuex was responsible, tallying her 20th goal of the season.

The Nittany Lions had no problems finishing Friday night, attacking down the sideline and getting into Maryland’s circle with ease.

“I think [the Terrapins] are very talented, they have a lot of strength in the middle,” Coach Morett-Curtiss said. “I thought Mack did a very good job stepping up.”

Coach Missy Meharg decided to put a new goalkeeper in to change the momentum. Christina Calandra came in at the end of the second to hopefully make a difference. However, it was a little too late.

In the second half, Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss shifted her focus to the defense and made sure Maryland didn’t have any big breakaways.

“Our press was phenomenal,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Didn’t give them a lot of opportunities to really get going.”

Jemma Punch was awarded a green card with five minutes left in the third to put Maryland up one player. However, it didn’t make much of a difference, as Penn State was the team that was able to get a shot on goal.

Punch later redeemed herself with a goal of her own in the fourth to put the icing on an impressive performance.

The monumental win was soured a bit after Gladiuex, the heart and soul of the team, left in the middle of the fourth with an injury.

Outside of the first five minutes, it was all Penn State. Maryland opportunities came few and far between. There wasn’t much to complain about for Morett-Curtiss.

With a win over two top five teams, Penn State might be the new team to beat.

