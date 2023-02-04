After both teams came away with a victory against a ranked opponent in their first game of the Big Ten/Pac-12 challenge, Penn State and UCLA possessed all the momentum to collide in a top-five clash.

The result ends in the blue and white’s favor, as the Nittany Lions hand a first loss to its enemy in a 3-1 victory.

The intense atmosphere started in neck-and-neck fashion between two competitive teams. After a series of battles at the net, both squads exchanged leads and a total of 11 ties by the time the score was even at 14-14. Whenever a team struck, the other one punched back immediately.

It was the Bruins to break the stalemate first after a 3-0 scoring run, forcing the home team to use the first timeout of the match to conquer its largest deficit by far, 17-14.

Coming out of the timeout, the match became a carnival of blue and white, led by graduate student hitter Cal Fisher. The veteran continued his brilliant performance in his second game of the season with a potent kill and an ace, helping Penn State storm back into the contest, 18-18.

With all the momentum, Penn State’s defense showed its presence at the net, forcing three consecutive errors from UCLA’s hitters. Then, a stifling block from Owen Rose ended the first set in a dominant fashion that favored the Nittany Lions, 25-21.

At the beginning of Set 2, the Bruins quickly jumped out of the gate to build an 8-4 lead. But Penn State kept fighting back with gritty defensive efforts, making everything tough for the No. 2 team in the nation. Every series became a back-and-forth battle filled with digs and diving saves.

When the Nittany Lions closed the gap to 12-11 after another kill from Fisher, UCLA’s offense opened its floodgate by nimbly avoiding Penn State’s blockers. Amidst a 4-0 scoring run to extend the lead to 18-13, four different hitters racked up kills, demonstrating balanced firepower to penetrate Penn State’s defense.

The Bruins never looked back, kept widening the gap, and closed Set 2 25-18 with a .500 hitting percentage.

Entering a pivotal Set 3, the intense net battle was tilted in the Nittany Lions' favor, and the defense helped the blue and white regain the momentum. Three consecutive blocks from the home team ignited the crowd, and Penn State roared to a 9-5 lead.

Despite some errors that helped UCLA keep the score tight, the defensive efforts were remarkable for Penn State in Set 3. It became a common scene to see two players dive at the same time to save the ball, and blockers played with the relentless energy to interfere with Bruins’ hitters.

The gritty defense gave Penn State the edge, and all those tough defensive efforts were rewarded after the offense started rolling. After a potent kill from Toby Ezeonu, which sent the ball catapulting out of bounce and flying towards the audience, the Nittany Lions extended their lead to 21-16, with a game-high .400 hitting percentage.

The hot hands also infected other Penn State hitters, as Penn State gashed UCLA’s defense kill after kill. The Nittany Lions did not squander their lead, winning Set 3 25-19 after an accurate ace from Brett Wildman.

Under a frenzied atmosphere, Penn State’s offense kept up a high pace amidst exclamations from fans. In comparison, the Bruins’ offense looked stagnant, with a game-low .100 hitting percentage. The score also showed the difference in efficiency, as Penn State remained in the driver’s seat.

The stadium was rocking after a staunch block from Ezeonu, as the North Brunswick, New Jersey, native racked up his seventh block of the night.

“Toby has that unique ability; he’s just learning the game of volleyball,” coach Mark Pavlik said. “His best volleyball is going to be five years ahead of him.”

After Set 2, the net battle became a highlight of dazzling scoring and blocks from Penn State, outplaying its opponent with an inspiring effort.

Surprisingly, the whole Set 4 became a dominant, lopsided performance for the blue and white. Despite trailing the match 2-1 and most of the fourth set, the Bruins seemed to lose their energy with slow rotation in blocking, as the Nittany Lions got everything they wanted at the net, and a UCLA timeout didn't help much.

After a service error from the road team, Penn State closed the set 25-18 with a signature victory.

“As a group, we always go in with the same mentality,” Ryan Merk said, adding that sometimes the energy can feel higher for bigger matches. “It just happens because it’s high-intensity volleyball, and it’s fun.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE