On their first night of the First Point Collegiate Tournament, both teams came away with a four-set victory against a ranked opponent.

Stanford entered Saturday’s clash with a seven-game winning streak, while Penn State also remained undefeated, but it was the Nittany Lions who came out on top 3-1.

The match began in an intense fashion, with the Nittany Lions taking the driver’s seat early, before Stanford was able to match their firepower and close the gap.

When the game was tied at 9-9, Senior outside hitter John Kerr sparked a run for the blue and white with three consecutive kills, along with an ace from graduate student outside hitter Brett Wildman. Penn State pre-emptively extended its lead to 14-10 and forced a timeout by Stanford.

The Nittany Lions’ hitters continued their hot hands after the timeout, maintaining a five-point gap against their opponent for the rest of the set. A couple of big plays from junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu set Penn State a 25-18 Set 1 victory.

Entering the second set, the Nittany Lions gave their opponent the second lead of the game with self-inflicted errors. However, similar to the first set, the highly-efficient offense again gave Penn State the edge, as the blue and white controlled the pace with a 4-0 scoring run to further the gap to 8-4.

The Cardinal's defense found no answer to slow down Penn State’s high-powered offense. Kerr quickly reached another double-digit night in kills with a .471 hitting percentage mid-Set 2. After another dominant scoring run by Penn State, Stanford found itself down 17-11 with a .186 match hitting percentage.

Junior outside hitter Michal Kowal keeps the damage rolling, while most of his kills come from the second set, making the blue and white’s offense more elusive with powerful weapons. Penn State racked up a game-high .500 hitting percentage to end Set 2 strongly, 25-17.

After its offensive efficiency reached its peak, the blue and white did not maintain the same momentum to begin the third set. The offense got sloppy, with three errors handing the opponent its largest lead of the night, 5-2.

In comparison, Stanford finally found some rhythm on offense after a quiet Set 2. The Cardinal kept a faint lead over the Nittany Lions despite exchanging some attacking errors.

The woes continued for Penn State when the game entered the media timeout, the Cardinal took a 15-10 lead thanks to the brilliant performance from redshirt junior middle blocker Ethan Hill, who tallied three kills and a block in Stanford’s 4-1 scoring run.

Coming out of the timeout, the blue and white found some sparks and competed with higher energy. However, an attack error pushed them back whenever the Nittany Lions tried to close the gap.

Penn State had six errors in the third set. However, in the combination of the first two sets, the number was five. The blue and white could not get out from the hole, dropping Set 3 25-20.

In the pivotal fourth set, the mistake problem still plagued the Nittany Lions as Stanford continued to manage a narrow lead. After blowing out most of its opponents this season, Penn State faced real adversity in this intense combat.

After several mistakes, ​​impetuous plays, and trailing most of the set. The blue and white kept pouncing back in the contest, breaking the stalemate with a 4-0 scoring run to tie the game at 14-14. Since then, the game entered a fistfight, with both teams exchanging points and the lead changing frequently.

After the game tied at 22-22, Penn State was able to break through with a big-time kill from Ezeonu, following a critical ace from Kerr. The Nittany Lions closed the set with strong momentum at 25-23, defeating the Cardinal 3-1 and maintaining their perfect record.

