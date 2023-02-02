After a tough loss to No. 3 Long Beach State last week, Penn State will stay at Rec Hall to host two West Coast powerhouses in the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge.

USC and UCLA will both head to State College this weekend to take on Penn State and Ohio State. The blue and white will face the Trojans at 7 p.m. on Friday and the Bruins at 7 p.m. the next day.

Last Wednesday, the Nittany Lions fell 3-1 against one of the country’s best teams in Long Beach State, yet all three sets that the blue and white lost were by just two points.

“We had opportunities to win, and the way the game played out, you could make the argument that the game came down to one or two bounces,” coach Mark Pavlik said.

The Beach moved to 5-0, winning their first ranked matchup of the season.

“That’s the type of match you want to be in in January, against that type of team, where you kind of walk away a little unsatisfied but knowing we’re in a pretty good place,” Pavlik said.

Penn State is now 6-1 on the season. The blue and white will look to bounce back from the loss this weekend, but more talented competition awaits in this tough stretch.

In its last three matches, Penn State has taken on teams currently ranked fifth, sixth and third in the AVCA rankings.

Now, the team faces potentially its toughest challenge yet: to recover from a hard-fought loss with matches against two ranked Pac-12 teams.

USC

The Trojans come into the weekend ranked No. 17 in the country in team hitting percentage and have been led by freshman outside hitter Dillon Klein and his 108 kills in eight matches.

USC is 6-2 on the season and has won two matches in a row, including a 3-2 win over No. 12 UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 19.

Pavlik said after last week’s loss, he wants his players to lock in every time the team reaches 20 points in a set.

“We can’t give up multiple points in a row at that point,” Pavlik said. “He who streaks last wins.”

Outside of Klein, who has been on a tear to start the year, the Trojans have gotten a strong season from graduate student outside hitter Kevin Kobrine.

Kobrine has 12 aces, 85 kills and 16 assists so far this season.

USC is coming off a season-high nine team serving aces last Wednesday in a 3-1 win over California State University Northridge.

The Nittany Lions took on the No. 3 team in the AVCA rankings last week. This week, they’ll get the No. 2 team.

The Bruins, 8-0, have been dominant all season. The team has only lost one set this season, which was on Jan. 13 against Princeton.

In the midst of a difficult part of the schedule, Pavlik said having an experienced team can help a lot.

“This is exactly what an NCAA run seems like,” Pavlik said.

On Tuesday night in Fairfax, Virginia, UCLA had a 3-0 win, coming into the weekend with momentum.

The Bruins are also ranked sixth in the country in blocks per set, posing a tough challenge for Penn State offensively.

Between two stacked volleyball powerhouses and two veteran head coaches, this match should be a good one.

Penn State will look to give the Nittany Lion faithful a home win against one of the best teams in the country after the narrow loss to Long Beach State last week.

The Bruins will try to assert themselves into the conversation for the best team in the country, as they face a top-five team for the first time this season.

No. 13 Ohio State will also be in town for the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge but won’t play against Penn State.

The Buckeyes will match up against UCLA on Friday, then face USC on Saturday. Both games will be at 4 p.m. in Rec Hall before the Nittany Lions play at 7 p.m.

It will undoubtedly be a weekend of competitive, hard-fought volleyball between four of the best programs in the country, with conference bragging rights on the line.

Pavlik said because of this, he hopes to see Penn State fans show out.

“I would love to have the ‘wRECking Crew’ back, and bring a friend.”

