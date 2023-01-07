After taking care of Central State in the season opener the day prior, No. 4 Penn State took the court for a much tougher test.

The Nittany Lions faced off against No. 13 Ohio State in enemy territory, and came away with a 3-1 victory.

The 119th meeting between the schools began with some sloppy play on both sides, with lots of service and attack errors filling the stat sheet.

A pair of service aces from junior middle blocker Toby Ezeonu gave the blue and white an early 9-7 lead, but the Buckeyes held strong and kept the opening set close.

Every time Ohio State threatened to take the lead, an error seemed to halt the home team’s momentum. Ezeonu gave the Nittany Lions some separation with his second kill of the opening frame, bringing the score to 20-17 as the set entered its latter stages.

Graduate student setter Cole Bogner closed out an ugly Set 1 by picking up his first kill of the match, handing Penn State a 25-20 victory.

The second set picked up where the first left off, with five attack errors and a pair of service errors bringing the score to 5-2 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white continued to pull away, as John Kerr’s team-leading sixth kill afforded Penn State a 9-4 lead, forcing a timeout by Buckeye coach Kevin Burch.

Perhaps the most telling statistical disparity was the team hitting percentages, as the Nittany Lions posted a .333 mark compared to Ohio State’s .103 midway through the second set, with Penn State holding a 15-7 lead.

The Buckeyes pulled within five, trailing 20-15 but were unable to pull any closer and fell 25-17.

With its back against the wall after a haphazard first two sets, Ohio State jumped out to an early 4-2 lead, firing up the nearly empty Buckeye student section.

The scarlet and gray started to find its groove, working a 9-5 lead and forcing a Penn State timeout.

The blue and white rallied, and a Kerr kill tied the set at nine apiece before a block from sophomore Owen Rose allowed Penn State to pull ahead, the team’s first lead of the set.

Both teams began to play their best ball down the stretch, exchanging points back and forth and bringing the match to an 18-18 tie.

A successful challenge by the blue and white brought the lead to 22-20 in favor of Penn State, but after Ohio State narrowed the deficit to 23-22 coach Mark Pavlik used his second timeout.

Coming out of the break, the Buckeyes scored three consecutive points to take Set 3, 25-23, and avoid a sweep on their home court.

Penn State jumped out to an 8-4 lead to begin the fourth set, looking to close out the match quickly after narrowly missing out on a sweep.

The Nittany Lions maintained a small lead, and held an 18-14 edge heading into a Buckeye timeout.

Ohio State’s Jacob Pasteur caught fire, keeping the Buckeyes in the game and moving to a team-leading 13 kills, but without help from his teammates Penn State was able to build a 24-20 lead.

Penn State looked like it may be choking again, but a service error by Samuel Clark was the CPR the team needed to avoid disaster, resulting in a 25-21 set victory for the blue and white.

Penn State will take its 2-0 record and return home to Rec Hall for a match against Daemen at 7 p.m. on Friday.

