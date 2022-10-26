Penn State has been nothing short of spectacular this season. The Nittany Lions have surpassed even the highest of expectations in the regular season, but they have one more hurdle before postseason play.

Penn State will travel to New Brunswick, New Jersey, on Friday to play Rutgers in the regular-season finale. Like most teams in the Big Ten, the Scarlet Knights will be another tough test.

The blue and white is 14-2 on the season and is fresh off an impressive 5-1 victory over No. 2 Maryland. It was rewarded by moving up to No. 3 in the rankings.

The Terrapins have been a familiar foe and are constantly a top-tier program. However, the Nittany Lions defeated the second-ranked team in the country in convincing fashion.

The win over Maryland was the second win against a top-five team within the last month for Penn State. Coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss has taken the program to new heights in her 36th season at the helm.

“[I’m] just so impressed with the energy and the pressure we were able to get on the ball,” Morett-Curtiss said. “Our press was phenomenal, the best it has been all season.”

Morett-Curtiss is the longest tenured coach in the Big Ten and fifth all time in Division I wins. However, she’s still looking for her first National Championship, but this team might be her best shot in a very long time.

Penn State is receiving praise on and off the field. Recently Elena Vos was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week, after the Nittany Lions defense only gave up one goal in the last three matches.

Heading into Friday’s contest, all of the talk will be about junior forward Sophia Gladieux. Gladieux has been the heart and soul of the unit.

The Boyertown, Pennsylvania, native left the Maryland game midway through the fourth with an apparent hand injury. Gladieux leads the team in goals with 20, so Penn State will need her to be healthy if it wants to make a deep postseason run.

Rutgers will be a step down in competition, and there might be a hangover for the Nittany Lions as a result, but the Scarlet Knights pose a tough task and are the No. 21 team in the nation for a reason.

“I think we are just trying to carry that momentum and have another great week of practice,” junior defender Kelsey Love said. “Every Big Ten game is a huge game, but there is a lot on the line for this one.”

Friday, there is plenty to play for — with a win, Penn State will clinch a share of the Big Ten Championship.

Rutgers is 7-8 on the season, but it has knocked off a couple of premier programs. The Scarlet Knights have a history of pulling off the upset.

Rutgers has beaten No. 13 UConn, No. 18 Ohio State and No. 4 Northwestern, so Penn State won’t be able to sleepwalk and will be on upset watch come game day.

“Watching Rutgers play earlier in the year, they just have gone from night to day,” Morett-Curtiss said. “They are so much more organized, dangerous.”

Coach Meredith Civico has made Rutgers into a formidable program. The Scarlet Knights are a season removed from a Big Ten title and seeding the No. 1 team in the NCAA Tournament.

This is a rebuilding year for the scarlet and black, after losing a lot of that high-end talent that propelled them to a Big Ten Championship.

The trio of Iris Langejans, Marique Dieudonne and Indy van Ek now lead the Scarlet Knights’ attack. Morett-Curtiss’ squad will have to find a way to control the time of possession and limit turnovers.

van Ek is the future of this Rutgers program. The Dutch native was recently named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after scoring her team-leading fifth goal against then-No. 12 Syracuse.

This is a very young Rutgers unit, but Civico has a history of success against Penn State. The Scarlet Knights have beaten the Nittany Lions four times in a row.

“We have not beaten them in a couple years,” Morett-Curtiss said. “That’s a good motivation for us. We know going in there it’s going to be a battle for 60 minutes.”

