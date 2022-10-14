Penn State took its talents to Lincoln, Nebraska, for a Friday night matchup under the spotlight against No. 3 Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers rose to the occasion, taking down the 14th-ranked Nittany Lions in three sets.

The first set started off close, as the blue and white defense allowed it to hang with Nebraska the entire time, despite the shaky offensive start. Even after giving up two separate 3-0 scoring runs, Penn State found itself in only at an 11-9 deficit midway through the frame.

The second half of the set started off in a similar manner, but with the blue and white offense found momentum as well, as it worked to a 16-15 deficit.

Unforced errors from Nebraska, including four service errors and multiple hits out of bounds, kept Penn State in the set late.

However, despite a valiant effort by the blue and white, the home team pulled away thanks to a 4-0 scoring run to go up 20-15, before ultimately taking the set 25-18. The Cornhuskers tallied seven blocks, while the blue and white mustered only one in the opening frame.

The second set kicked off almost identically to the first, with the Nittany Lion defense keeping the score tight, while the offense slipped up with numerous attack errors.

Led by former Penn State middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, Nebraska’s defensive net presence gave Penn State offensive struggles in the beginning.

The blue and white defense really showed its strength midway through the set, forcing three errors in four plays to put Penn State on a 4-0 scoring run and cut the score to 13-12.

The Nittany Lions put up their best after the midway point, with multiple offensive plays leading to points. Highlighted by back-to-back kills by graduate student middle blocker Katie Clark, Penn State went on a 3-0 scoring run late in the set to cut Nebraska’s lead to 21-20.

Despite the late set rally, the Nebraska offense proved to be too much for its opposition, securing the set-ending 25-22 kill to take the 2-0 lead.

The third set started off ugly for the Nittany Lions, as they gave up a 5-0 Nebraska scoring run and fell down 9-2 early.

Highlighted by Cornhusker scoring runs and constant Penn State errors, the road team was never able to recover in the third set, finding itself down double digits over halfway through the final frame.

Closing the match on a 7-0 scoring run, and dominating the final set 25-9, Nebraska put the nail in the coffin for the Nittany Lions, taking the 3-0 sweep.

