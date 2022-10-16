Pure, unadulterated dominance.

Battling through an up-and-down season, Penn State showed out for a second straight game on both ends of the field. Ending its last home game of the year with a win, the blue and white triumphed against Michigan 3-0.

Penn State now is 7-1-1 while playing on Jeffrey Field’s turf, excelling when its home fans cheer it on.

That home-field advantage was felt right away as redshirt senior Ally Schlegel got on the end of a diving header, which found the back of the net to give Penn State a lead in just the sixth minute.

The Wolverines were slammed with all the chances the Nittany Lions conjured up, and the game was one-sided throughout the first half.

Outshooting Michigan 8-1, another goal felt imminent for the blue and white. With two minutes left in the half, junior Kaitlyn MacBean got around the defender, shimmying past her and scoring to give the squad a 2-0 lead. It was just MacBean’s second career goal as she did not see any action in her sophomore year.

The Nittany Lions’ depth was a big piece in breaking down the Wolverines’ defense. Even when they’d sub out players like Schlegel or fifth-year Penelope Hocking, others like MacBean would carry the momentum in their time on the pitch.

“We were able to solve problems that our opponent present to us,” Dambach said. “For us to have flexibility — in what we’re trying to do based on what our opponents are doing — allows us to be bulletproof.”

The blue and white’s outstanding defense only gave up two shots to Michigan in the first half, which made redshirt senior Katherine Asman’s job much easier.

Out of the locker room, the home team made noise early yet again.

No. 34 wasn’t content with just one goal, managing to be in the right place at the right time in the 53rd minute to up the score to 3-0. Schlegel had a sublime day at the office, earning her 100th career points as a Nittany Lion.

Despite the career mark being an individual accomplishment, Schlegel credited her team and the plethora of players it has.

“I think [the depth] is something that we take as one of our biggest strengths,” Schlegel said. “At the end of the season, you’re wearing down, but when we have a bench like that, we’re able to rotate players, give them breaks, give them their minutes, so there’s not a dip in anything.”

The blue and white defense didn’t lose its tempo coming out the break, annihilating Michigan’s offense throughout the final 45 minutes.

The frustration became an apparent problem for the Wolverines, conceding eleven fouls, a yellow card and no goals.

The now-6-7-3 team struggled to maintain possession, suffering from crosses and through balls from the blue and white.

On the flip side, Michigan’s defense crumbled in Penn State’s last home game of the season, allowing 19 shots compared to its offense’s eight. The Wolverines didn’t have the speed to catch up with the Nittany Lion's blistering speed on a counter.

The biggest takeaway in Sunday’s game was Penn State’s ability to be relentless against on the offensive side of the pitch. The unit played together, with everyone contributing in some way to the victory.

With just two matches left until the Big Ten Tournament, it seems the blue and white has rediscovered its stride.

“The big thing is the energy in this group right now,” Dambach said. “I think they feel that energy growing and they feel the camaraderie within the group, so I think our best soccer is definitely still ahead of us.”

