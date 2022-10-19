For the final two games of the regular season, Penn State will stray from Happy Valley.

Last week, the blue and white notched two wins at home against Wisconsin and Michigan, and the squad is riding a three-game winning streak.

Both games were shut out 3-0 wins, as strong defense paired with a productive offense kept the ball far from goalkeeper redshirt senior Katherine Asman, who only had six saves in two games.

The team’s conference record has improved to 5-2-1 while it sits at 10-3-2 overall. Penn State ranks No. 24 in the United Soccer Coaches poll but a strong finish on the road concluding the regular season will only help its case to climb the poll.

Nebraska

Nebraska will play its final home game of the regular season against Penn State on Thursday. After suffering a 4-0 loss to Iowa, it will look to bounce back against another conference foe, with its Big Ten record currently 4-2-2.

On the road, the Nittany Lions are 3-2-1, and their offense is typically less productive. In the six road games, they have only scored six times compared to 23 at Jeffrey Field.

The Cornhuskers, with their 4-3-4 home record, have offensive success at Hibner Stadium, scoring 16 of their 21 goals on home turf. Leading all scorers is sophomore Sarah Weber with eight, five of which were scored in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Penn State’s Ally Schlegel is coming off a two-goal game against Michigan. The redshirt senior just recorded her 100th point and leads all other scorers with seven tallies thus far. On the road, Schlegel’s only scored once, but she’s trending in the right direction; she should find herself capitalizing on more opportunities.

Fifth-year Penelope Hocking has also been productive as of late. In the last three games, she has one goal and two assists, racking up five and four on the year, respectively.

While Nebraska has scored 21 goals so far, it has conceded 25 to opponents, including 15 times at home.

Compared to the Cornhuskers, who shoot at a .381 clip, the Nittany Lions have a significantly better shot on goal percentage of .530. In its last two games, 19-33 shots were on target, but in its most recent road match against Ohio State, a 3-0 Penn State loss, its shot percentage was .250, as it went 5-20.

So, coming off two strong wins, the blue and white hopes its recent momentum is carried on the trip to Nebraska.

Iowa

It has been a rough season for Iowa, especially during the conference portion of the season.

The Hawkeyes are 1-3-4 in the Big Ten and 4-6-6 overall, with their only conference win coming as a 4-0 shutout against Nebraska.

Thursday, the black and gold will travel to Northwestern before returning home to face the blue and white on Sunday.

At home, Iowa went 2-2-3 in its first seven games and conceded eight goals to opponents. In the two home victories, the Hawkeyes scored five goals, and overall, 13 of 23 were notched on home turf.

Hailey Rydberg leads her team in scoring with five goals, and not far behind is Caroline Halonen with four. In the previous game, Rydberg had two and Halonen one, and both midfielders should be expected to be strong facilitators throughout the match.

Asman made 28 of 51 saves on the road while only conceding six goals to opponents. She currently ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 3.4 average saves per game.

Not too far ahead is Iowa’s keeper, Monica Wilhelm, ranked sixth with 3.42 average saves per game. Of the three goalies who have minutes for the Hawkeyes, the redshirt senior received the most. Overall, she has 41 saves and has only allowed five goals on home turf.

The Nittany Lions will have to continue to press the net to wear down the Hawkeye defense and give themselves chances to get one past Wilhelm.

