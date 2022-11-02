After an upset victory in the Big Ten Tournament’s first round, sixth-seeded Penn State enters the semifinals with a chip on its shoulder.

The lowest remaining seed in the tournament, the 21st-ranked Nittany Lions will face No. 2 Northwestern in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday.

The blue and white ended the regular season on a sour note with an ugly loss to Nebraska and a draw to an Iowa team that failed to make the Big Ten Tournament.

Despite the cold streak, coach Erica Dambach’s team rallied together for a razor-thin win in the first round over No. 3 seed Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin.

A 75th-minute goal from redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel lifted the Nittany Lions past the Badgers for a 1-0 victory.

Penn State’s offense fired on all cylinders Sunday, putting 11 of its 16 shots on goal. Wisconsin goalkeeper Erin McKinney was a brick wall between the posts, saving 10 shots and keeping the Badgers alive.

Schlegel has been a force this season, leading the Big Ten with 11 goals on the year. The first-team All-Big Ten striker is on a tear lately, notching six goals in her past four matches.

Schlegel looks to maintain her dominance in the semifinals against the Wildcats, who finished as conference runner-ups in the regular season.

The purple and white knocked off Rutgers in the first round 2-1 behind goals from senior midfielder Rowan Lapi and junior defender Nicole Doucette.

Ranked 12th in the the top 25, Northwestern kept the Scarlet Knight defense on its heels with 17 shots.

Penn State didn’t face the Wildcats in the regular season, but there’s no avoiding Northwestern’s star-studded roster in the postseason.

Eight Wildcats were named to All-Big Ten teams, the most of any squad in the conference and a representation of how well-rounded coach Michael Moynihan’s team is.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE

Junior forward Meg Boade was named first-team all-conference after earning 14 points this season. The Colorado native is just one of several impressive playmakers for the Cats.

Northwestern’s top goal-scoring duo, junior midfielder Josie Aulicino and senior forward Aurea del Carmen, will be a serious challenge for the blue and white defense.

Aulicino leads the team in goals and assists, with seven and eight respectively. With a .622 on-goal percentage, Aulicino is a sharpshooter who can test the goalkeeper from anywhere on the pitch.

If Aulicino isn’t taking the shot, chances are she’s finding del Carmen. The striker has started all 19 games this season, totaling 17 points.

Freshman Caterina Regazzoni is one of the youngest Wildcats but has proven to be a strong contributor with limitless potential. The Switzerland product was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year, becoming a staple in the Northwestern starting 11.

Boade, Aulicino, Regazzoni and Lapi make up an electric midfield that has potential to control the pace of the match. Penn State has had trouble this season pushing the ball out of its own half, and the Northwestern midfield won’t give it much room to operate.

The blue and white has the speed and depth to work some chances, but being able to capitalize on these opportunities will be the difference between winning and losing Thursday.

Northwestern goalkeeper Mia Raben won’t make scoring goals any easier, as she has allowed only nine goals all season long.

The Nittany Lions certainly have their work cut out for them, but if they can knock off the Wildcats, it would set up a revenge game opportunity in the next round.

The two teams on the other side of the bracket, Michigan State and Nebraska, took care of Penn State during the regular season.

The Spartans dealt the blue and white its first Big Ten loss of the season in a 2-1 victory at Jeffrey Field. Michigan State went a near-perfect 9-0-1 in conference, securing the Big Ten regular-season title and the tournament’s top seed.

The Cornhuskers cruised past the blue and white 4-2 in the penultimate game of the regular season, piling on all four goals in the first half. Nebraska wiped the floor against Ohio State in the first round of the tournament with a 4-0 win.

With the postseason in full swing, each match will be a battle for Dambach’s team. Thursday’s clash with Northwestern will be the first of many serious tests for the Nittany Lions to come.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE