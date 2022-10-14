Growing up in Pottstown, Pennsylvania, the Gratton brothers played a ton of hockey together, but for the last six or seven seasons, the siblings have not skated on the same team together.

Now as Tyler Gratton enters his senior season at Penn State, his younger brother Dylan Gratton joined the incoming class of freshman to have another opportunity to play alongside his sibling.

Having trained together for much of their lives, the brothers had prepared for this moment since their youth hockey days.

“[It was] a pretty cool night for the Grattons,” Guy Gadowsky said.

The duo came to play against Mercyhurst as they combined for four points, including a goal from each of them.

The older Gratton scored his second goal of the season in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Lakers while Dylan Gratton netted the first of his career. In the second period, the younger brother was swarmed by a sea of blue and white jerseys after his slapshot from the blue line found the back of the net.

Little to Dylan’s knowledge, his older sibling was on the ice at the same time as him.

As Dylan Gratton was celebrating his goal in the corner, Tyler came flying over to congratulate his little brother.

“It was pretty special,” said the younger Gratton. “When he came over to the pile, it was even cooler.”

Tyler Gratton placed the cherry on top of his brother’s special night with a score of his own to sweeten the victory.

The duo also added an assist each for a memorable four-point night in Pegula Ice Arena.

Penn State’s coach noticed the chemistry the brothers brought to the table as soon as the freshman defender stepped foot in Happy Valley.

Gadowsky said that during practices, he watched the brothers play each other a little tougher than they do other teammates and likes the added competitiveness it brings to the locker room.

“We’re brothers off the ice and on the ice,” Tyler Gratton said. “Because he is my brother, I definitely want to make him better. By going hard in practice, it’s only going to make him better.”

The older of the two reiterated the same message — being able to push his brother more in practice not only makes him a better player, but it makes his teammates better too.

Gadowsky had nothing but high remarks for the freshman’s unique character — along with his brother.

“He’s a Gratton,” Gadowsky said about the presence the freshman brings on the ice. “He’s very intelligent… he will ask you questions until he gets it down.”

Asking questions is the name of the game for the Gratton brothers. The longtime coach said he could only remember three players during his 11 seasons at Penn State that were like Tyler Gratton, adding he “couldn’t tell if they were smart or not.”

When he entered Happy Valley, Gadowsky wasn’t sure if the older Gratton would do well on the ice because of how many questions he asked, but he quickly realized the questions weren’t because he didn’t know, but because he wanted to be perfect.

“I think Tyler is a brilliant, brilliant guy,” Gadowsky said, “and I think his brother has a lot of the same characteristics.”

With a long season ahead, the brothers in blue and white will have plenty of time to make more memories in Hockey Valley.

For now though, the two will celebrate their family’s memorable night Thursday, but the focus sets right back onto Mercyhurst for Game 2 of the home-and-home series the following day.

“It is what it is,” Gadowsky said. “We’ll just take it as it comes.”

