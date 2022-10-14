For another consecutive night, Penn State dominated from start to finish, this time in Erie, Pennsylvania.

The blue and white defeated Mercyhurst 4-1, earning a sweep of the in-state foes’ home-and-home series.

Similar to most outings, Penn State came out firing on all cylinders on both sides of the puck. Throughout the entire game, the blue and white dominated the Lakers in time-of-possession and shots on goal to keep its perfect record to start the season.

The line of Kevin Wall, Ryan Kirwan and Ture Linden struck again as each skater contributed to the Nittany Lions’ first goal of the night.

After a quiet start to the first period, Wall found the back of the net for his team-leading fourth goal of the year, while Kirwan and Linden added an assist on the play.

The blue and white continued its firepower in the second period with its high-octane offense, outpacing the Lakers in almost every offensive category.

By the end of the second, Penn State had 31 shots and 28 faceoff victories in comparison to Mercyhurst’s 14 and 12, respectively.

Penn State fifth-year captain Paul DeNaples scored his first goal of the season after a quiet start in the first three games.

After Mercyhurst’s goaltender Owen Say couldn’t coral a loose rebound, DeNaples found an opening in the slot, and sniped the puck top shelf.

Although the Nittany Lions had plenty of opportunities to find the back of the net in the second period, Say played stout in between the pipes to keep the game close for the Lakers.

Mercyhurst managed to cut the blue and white lead in half on its third power play opportunity of the night.

A Connor McMenamin interference penalty allowed Rylee St. Onge to scorch one past Liam Souliere on a one-timer for his team-leading third goal of the season.

Penn State’s high-powered offense could only be contained for so long as it found success on a two-man breakaway with just under seven minutes of play remaining.

Christian Sarlo stole the puck from a Lakers skater and unselfishly dished it to Tyler Paquette at the last second for a one-timer, scoring his first of the season.

In one last ditch effort, Mercyhurst pulled Say for an extra skater, but it wasn’t enough to mount any pressure to the blue and white lead. Ashton Calder scored from behind his own blue line to grow Penn State’s lead to three.

The Nittany Lions kept the fire on Mercyhurst until the final horn to wrap up their fourth victory of the season in as many games.

After a quick bus trip back to Happy Valley, Penn State will take the week to prepare for a two-game series with St. Thomas.

The blue and white welcome the Tommies to Pegula Ice Arena after picking up a two-game sweep of them in St. Paul, Minnesota, last season.

