During a commanding win against St. Thomas on Thursday, Penn State saw many a skater share in the spoils of victory.

The Nittany Lions tallied six goals on the night, and all six of those scores came from a different player. Furthermore, 12 Penn Staters recorded at least one point in the game.

Among the six scorers were sophomores forward Danny Dzhaniyev and defender Simon Mack, who each recorded their first goal of the season. This was particularly notable for Mack, as the score was his first of his collegiate career.

Mack was scratched twice earlier this season but got the opportunity to see more ice time due to the injury to freshman defender Carter Schade.

After entering his collegiate career with fairly high expectations, Mack was yet to make a consistent imprint on the box score despite playing nearly every game as a freshman.

With the influx of three first-year defenders this season, Mack saw his ice time diminish due to the enhanced competition. Yet, the Canadian sophomore received an opportunity and took advantage of it against the Tommies.

Guy Gadowsky said Mack’s outing was “one of the best games he’s played” and credited the sophomore for stepping up.

“I thought he showed a lot more initiative shooting the puck and jumping in than he has in the past,” Gadowsky said. “In the past he hasn’t had that — for lack of a better word — killer instinct offensively, and I thought you saw it on a few plays.”

Mack fired off three shots in the contest at his defensive position, attesting to the point Gadowsky made about his increased offensive urgency.

Despite his strong individual day, Mack said his performance was powered by the support of his teammates day in and day out.

“It’s just a testament to the culture we have in our locker room,” Mack said. “Everyone’s so positive and supportive, so they’re ready to step into the lineup, they’re ready to go.”

Mack’s words about the team’s culture and depth further underline the collective effort put forth by the Nittany Lions in their fifth win of the season.

This effort started at the top of the roster, as sophomore forward Ryan Kirwan registered another highlight reel-worthy goal, his fourth score of the season. To go along with that, fifth-year transfer Ture Linden tallied a goal and an assist, while junior defender Jimmy Dowd Jr. added two assists.

Yet, as mentioned, there were plenty of other skaters who left their marks as well.

Freshman Alex Servagno, who was scratched multiple times heading into the contest, registered an assist, the first point of his career. The Gratton brothers continued to make an impact akin to their outings last week.

Perhaps most indicative of the depth the Nittany Lions hold is four of the six goals scored were by underclassmen.

Penn State wouldn’t necessarily be described as a young team, so this performance is all the more impressive — in that the likes of senior Kevin Wall and graduate transfer Ashton Calder didn’t even need to appear in the box score to secure a dominant win.

With so many different contributions, Gadowksy said this could only be taken as an encouraging sign.

“What’s important for us to have sustainable success is that we need to have depth and scoring on offense,” Gadowsky said. “It’s comforting for us, it’s a confidence builder. That’s really good to see.”

The depth on the blue and white’s roster will likely be an important subplot for the team.

With Big Ten play around a week away, the likes of Dzhaniyev and Mack stepping up in a big spot could be the difference maker to help back up the team’s biggest scoring threats.

However, before the team reaches those contests, it’ll first need to face St. Thomas one more time Friday night.

Ahead of that contest, Dowd Jr. said continuing this theme of inclusivity around the entire lineup will be critical to Penn State’s ability to continue winning games.

“It’s just playing hockey the right way, and when you play the right way you get rewarded,” Dowd Jr. said. “Everybody’s gotta buy in, and when we do that, we can really put the throttle down on teams.”

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE