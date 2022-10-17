A perfect record doesn’t always mean a perfect team.

Coming off a pair of series sweeps in back-to-back weekends to start the season had Penn State’s players fired up heading into another nonconference showdown with St. Thomas.

Similar to last year, the Nittany Lions started out-of-conference play on a tear, ranking as high as No. 16 in the country during the 2021-22 campaign.

After a high-scoring victory against then-No. 6 North Dakota, the blue and white went on to lose five of its next six matchups to open Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions find themselves in another situation where a tough stretch of conference matchups follows an impressive start to the season.

Guy Gadowsky said he knows there are imperfections with his 2022-23 unit, and added he wants to fix them now rather than during conference play. Going into its two-game series with the Tommies at Pegula Ice Arena, Gadowsky said he wants to use this opportunity to fine tune his team on both sides of the puck.

When comparing the previous season’s start to this year’s, the Nittany Lion coach said it feels very different but understands that there is still progress to be made.

“We’ve definitely made big improvements from one weekend to the next,” Gadowsky said. “But I’d much rather just not take penalties.”

Among many things the blue and white coach said he wants to see his team improve upon in Thursday’s battle with St. Thomas is the penalty kill.

Through four games, Penn State totaled 14 penalties for 31 minutes, allowing five power play goals to start the year.

Against the Golden Griffins, the blue and white allowed four power play goals while it allowed just one in its two-game series with the Lakers.

Although it seems the Nittany Lions improved their penalty kill in just one weekend, Gadowsky still said he sees “isolated” issues holding back their full potential.

Another aspect Gadowsky said his team can improve on is its transition play.

The 11th-year coach acknowledged Penn State’s priority is limiting its opponents odd-man rushes — specifically on line changes — but hasn’t lived up to its expectations so far.

During the Mercyhurst series, the blue and white found itself on one too many odd-man chances, allowing a short-handed goal in its 6-3 victory last Thursday.

Senior alternate captain Tyler Gratton said he likes where things are trending, but the “sloppy” neutral zone play is an area the blue and white will focus on before its first conference matchup with Wisconsin on Oct. 28.

Before the Nittany Lions can even focus on the Bullies of the Big Ten, they will battle a St. Thomas team that has just one year of Division I experience under its belt.

Although Gadowsky has yet to do a majority of his preparation for the Tommies, he said this team brings a lot more to the ice than he remembers.

“They’re much more dangerous this year with the personnel than they were last year,” Gadowsky said. He added St. Thomas has played with a lot more structure and added some talented skaters.

Gadowsky hopes to use this opportunity as a time to get younger players ice time while also molding the core of his group ahead of conference play.

Although he would “love” to achieve both priorities at a high level of play, Penn State’s coach understands the importance of winning to this team.

“The biggest thing for us moving forward is just making sure you know your role,” sophomore forward Ben Schoen said. “When you’re in the lineup, play your role the best you can — that’s why we have success.”

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE