It may only be October but Penn State’s offense is already in midseason form, getting off to a blistering start through four games.

The Nittany Lions scored 5.5 goals per game across contests against Canisius and Mercyhurst and have yet to lose due to this scoring outburst.

Penn State faces another nonconference opponent in St. Thomas this week and will look to continue lighting up the scoreboard throughout a pair of contests against the 1-3 squad.

“We’ve got a lot of skill, a lot of talent,” sophomore Ben Schoen said of the offensive group. “I think we had 50 shots both nights last weekend — we like to shoot the puck.”

Schoen, the Big Ten First Star of the Week, wasn’t far off — Penn State totaled 51 and 46 shots, respectively, on goal in the pair of matchups with the Lakers.

On the season, the team is generating 44.3 shots per game and using that aggressive approach to secure quick leads against opponents.

That isn’t quite the same style of play St. Thomas utilizes, as the Tommies are only managing 16.5 shots a night throughout their first four games. This clear gap in offensive opportunities reflects the difference in these two programs as things currently stand.

St. Thomas is in the midst of its second season of play in Division I, after moving up a level last year.

When compared to a program like Penn State, the Tommies are several steps behind the blue and white due to their lack of experience against the best of the best.

Despite this, Gadowsky said he’s already noticed some developments for the Division I newcomers.

“I think they’re playing with a lot more structure, and they’ve added some dangerous players,” Gadowsky said.

That sense of structure may stem from the presence of St. Thomas’ coach, Rico Blasi. Blasi took over for the Tommies last season to help them begin their Division I journey.

He brought success and experience after serving as Miami (OH)’s coach from 1999-2019. During his time there, Blasi totaled 10 NCAA Tournament appearances and now looks to bring that winning culture to his new squad.

Gadowsky also referred to the addition of a strong freshman class St. Thomas added for the 2022-23 campaign.

Through four games, the team’s point leaders are a pair of freshmen in Ryan O’Neill and Lucas Wahlin. Both players have tallied a goal and two assists in their debut seasons. Their impact is especially important for the Tommies due to slow starts for some of the team’s notable upperclassmen.

Senior Luke Manning and fifth-year Matthew Jennings were tops on the team in goals and assists, respectively, last year, but neither player has registered a point to begin the season.

With team leaders struggling offensively, it was a huge boon to have the freshmen step up on offense, but the pair of first-year goalies have not been so lucky.

Aaron Trotter has started three games and allowed nine goals in those appearances. His fellow newcomer, Ethan Roberts, allowed four scores in his loan start as well.

If these netminders can’t generate saves against the Nittany Lion offense, it could spell disaster for St. Thomas. Despite some early success from some of the group’s youth, it cannot match up against Penn State’s depth and experience.

“We have experience, we have guys that know how to win,” Schoen said. “We’re just gonna keep pushing forward with the leaders that we have.”

Despite numerous advantages for Penn State, there seems to be one aspect both teams struggle with — converting power play opportunities.

The Tommies have been dreadful, scoring just once on a staggering 17 power play chances. The blue and white isn’t horrid, but not perfect either, only scoring three of 10 times when the opposition is down a man.

Gadowsky said his team must show growth when it has a numbers advantage.

“If you look at the successful teams in our league last year, they all have positive power play opportunities,” Gadowsky said.

With Big Ten play on the horizon, Gadowsky referenced how Penn State’s conference rivals have been strong power play performers. Perhaps against a more inexperienced team in St. Thomas, the Nittany Lions can begin to inch closer to improving that metric.

Despite some special teams inconsistencies, Penn State ultimately has an advantage in virtually every category when compared to the visiting Tommies.

Yet, there can always be a risk that the Nittany Lions are facing a set of trap games ahead of a looming road series against Wisconsin.

However, Gadowsky said he believes his team would be well prepared for St. Thomas, affirming the team still has “a lot of work to do,” and it wouldn’t be “complacent.”

Junior Christian Berger agreed with his coach, and he said it was important not to take victories for granted.

“You can’t just have some success and cruise,” Berger said. “So for us, we want to win a ton of games over the whole year.

“As long as we keep getting better every day, I think we can be really good at the end of the year.”

