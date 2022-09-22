For the first time all season, Rutgers lost a game.

Penn State is known to always strike first and its game against the Scarlet Knights was no different.

An early goal is what separated the Nittany Lions from their opponents en route to a 2-0 win.

It all went down with a goal coming in the eighth minute as fifth-year Penelope Hocking’s shot was blocked, but wasn’t secured by the goalkeeper.

Redshirt senior Ally Schlegel finished the job and gave her team the lead early on. It’s key for the blue and white to get the first goal of the game as it hasn’t lost a game yet when scoring the first goal.

Schlegel now leads the team with four goals in the season, looking to add to that going forward.

Coach Erica Dambach described the work Schlegel puts into this team and how nights like tonight show what kind of player she is to this team.

“It’s just her brain,” Dambach said. “What we’re trying to do as a coaching staff and a program, she understands the tactics and then she’s got the calmness about her that people want to follow her. She’s a really special human.”

Dambach emphasized time and time again how the team needed to connect on its play and work together since there are numerous amounts of talent.

Penn State’s game against Rutgers seemed to have shown that Dambach’s words finally got to the team.

Schlegel has been a big part of this team, including sealing the game to get the win. Her leadership is in full effect this year, handling the team’s depth of talent.

Schlegel talked about how grateful she is to have so many leaders on the team to benefit her going forward.

“The group of leaders we have has been an unbelievable piece to our puzzle because it’s easy to fall back on them in different moments,” Schlegel said. “I have nothing but faith in our group, knowing that we’re going to bring out the same energy on Sunday.”

Before the game, she was tied with defender Mieke Schiemann for most goals scored with the team before the game.

The team may have to lean more on Schlegel in these tough games, trying to set her up perfectly to acquire more goals.

The experienced player knows how to control a play and set up her open Nittany Lions to create magic. Whenever she is on the pitch, she elevates her teammates to the next level.

The game went on in the first half in favor of Rutgers, firing on all cylinders and getting ten shots to find that equalizer.

The end of the first half looked shaky from the blue and white as it tried just to maintain its lead.

Hocking brought some ease back into the stands, running past a defender to drive the ball into the back of the net.

Hocking and Schlegel have been a dual-threat, keeping defenses on their toes. After scoring her second goal of the season, Hocking will be looking for more to become the goal-scoring machine she was at USC.

Schlegel’s connection with Hocking has really shined over the last few games as she is “having fun” playing with her.

“I met her for the first time at IU 23 camp and we became buddies right off the bat,” Schlegel said. “She’s two time all American. That is a phenomenal player that I get to learn from everyday.”

Beating No. 4 Rutgers is a big feat for the Nittany Lions as it has won nine straight games this season without losing a single game.

Tonight was a different outcome than the Scarlet Knights are used to, losing to No.14 Penn State.

Sunday’s 0-0 tie against Indiana caused some question marks as to whether the blue and white’s offense was as good as the fans thought before the season started.

The squad was electric in the beginning of the season and that energy reappeared late Thursday night and at a good time.

The front line pummeled opponents early in the game, often getting the team an early goal. For this unit, the best thing right now is to play going forward and to get numerous shots on target.

However, Penn State’s competition gets steep, looking forward to playing 5-3-1 Illinois and 6-1-2 Michigan State.

With this win, the Nittany Lions finally found the missing piece of the puzzle to kickstart this team.

MORE SOCCER COVERAGE