Penn State continued rewriting its own record book Saturday when it once again faced off against Wisconsin on the road.

Shutting out the Badgers behind 32 saves from junior goaltender Liam Souliere, the blue and white secured a 4-0 win.

Entering with a 7-0 record, the Nittany Lions had enjoyed the strongest start in program history, and they wasted little time working to extend that mark.

Less than three minutes into the game, senior forward Connor McMenamin tallied his third goal of the season to give Penn State an early advantage.

While there was no scoring for the rest of the first frame, that didn’t stop the Big Ten rivals from ramping up the offensive aggression.

The teams combined for 27 shots on goal across the opening 20 minutes, challenging both Souliere and Wisconsin senior Jared Moe with plenty of pressure on net. Critically for the blue and white, Souliere dispelled all 15 shots he faced, while Moe’s error proved a substantial one.

Penn State held onto this one-score lead throughout all of Period 2, while also amping up its offensive attack by outshooting the cardinal and white 17-7 on net throughout the middle section.

As the final period began, Wisconsin committed its fourth penalty of the game, putting the Nittany Lions on the power play. Penn State struggled to score while holding a numbers advantage earlier this season, going just 3-for-18 on power-play opportunities across the first seven outings.

However, graduate student forward Ashton Calder bucked this trend, scoring his fourth goal as a Nittany Lion during this 5-on-4 scenario and extending Penn State’s lead to 2-0.

Soon after, the blue and white would hit paydirt again thanks to the first goal of the season for junior forward Xander Lamppa.

Lamppa knocked through a score while just outside the crease, which led to a challenge from Wisconsin on whether the goal should have stood. The score was upheld, though, and Lamppa’s willingness to get up close and personal with Moe paid off.

Throughout the final nine minutes following the review, the Badgers tried to pull out all the stops they could to make a comeback. This, at one point, included attempting to score on a 6-on-4 advantage after emptying the net during a power-play opportunity.

But Penn State was able to remain ahead and scored once more off a late-game empty-netter from senior forward Connor MacEachern.

The Nittany Lions held this advantage for the final seconds, winning 4-0.

After its first road tilt of the season, Penn State additionally opens up 2-0 in the Big Ten. Gadowsky’s team will look to improve that mark next time out against No. 4 Michigan in Pegula Ice Arena in what should be the biggest test for this team yet.

