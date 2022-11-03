Coming off of back-to-back Big Ten losses last week, Penn State was hungry to bounce back against Maryland.

That’s exactly what the Nittany Lions did — it just wasn't in the prettiest fashion.

The first two sets of the match showed spurts of the blue and white’s outstanding offense fans were accustomed to seeing in the beginning of the season. Taking the kill comparison 29-22 through these sets, it seemed Penn State knew what needed to be done to walk out with a win.

Numerous early scoring runs helped provide early leads for the Nittany Lions with hopes of closing out the first pair of frames in a strong manner.

Even when Maryland tried to cut into the unit’s early leads, Penn State seemed to always have a response that kept its momentum going.

The defensive play by the Nittany Lions in these first two sets also stood out. Holding the Terrapins to a .194 hitting percentage in the first set and a .143 hitting percentage in the second, Penn State gave its opponent all kinds of trouble in the first of the match.

Sophomore libero and defensive specialist Cassie Kuerschen helped anchor the defense Wednesday by providing a team-high 13 digs.

However, it was the end of all the sets that seemed to be back-breakers for the Nittany Lions. All of their momentum seemed to stall as they gave up numerous scoring runs that put Maryland right back in the picture.

This seemed to be one of the main themes for Penn State in the four-set win over its Big Ten opponent. Beating itself, the blue and white made consistent mistakes to keep Maryland around in a match that it likely should’ve dominated.

The peak of these momentum-stalling spurts was in the second set, when the Nittany Lions found themselves up 18-11. A few plays later, the squads worked to a 20-19 contest, with one play capable of changing the whole dynamic of the match.

Despite still taking the second set 25-20, a team with the amount of potential as this Penn State squad shouldn’t be giving up these types of runs to put them in those positions.

The fourth set is where it seemed to all come together for the home team. In this final frame, its appetite to win seemed to be at the highest it was throughout the match. Hitting .444 and putting up 18 kills in the set, the Nittany Lions had their way, using all different opportunities to score.

However, despite this powerful play from the Nittany Lions, the frame came to a 19-19 draw. However, a 6-2 run by Penn State concluded the match victory and gave the blue and white a much-needed win.

Despite the tough stretches of play in the win, the offense had an all-around decent outing. The Nittany Lions found themselves with five players each earning over seven kills on the night.

Junior middle blocker Allie Holland proved to be the main catalyst on the offensive end Wednesday, providing a team-high 14 kills for the Nittany Lions. Graduate student middle blocker Katie Clark also tallied a personal season-high 13 kills for Penn State.

Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was queued up her teammates left and right, putting up 52 assists on the night, the second-highest mark of her blue and white career.

Ultimately, Penn State showed that even in messy matches, big-time players show up to compete. While collecting the victory was a little tougher than it should’ve been for the Nittany Lions, at the end of the day, a win is a win.

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Athletic training helps Penn State women's volleyball find success on the court Matches are just a sprint, but the marathon takes place every day at practice. A lot goes on…