Penn State was ranked 14th in the preseason USCHO poll, and it had a chance to prove that it belonged right off the bat. Not only did the Nittany Lions cement their status on the poll, they made a good case for climbing the ranks.

The Nittany Lions faced off against No. 3 Wisconsin for their season opener.

Penn State defeated the Badgers 4-1 Thursday night in the Pegula Ice Arena.

In the first period, Penn State got off to a fast start, playing most of the first five minutes on the Badgers’ side of the ice. Despite the significant shot advantage, Penn State failed to convert any opportunities.

With 14:17 remaining in the first period, Wisconsin scored the first goal of the game despite being on the short end of a power play. Goalkeeper Josie Bothun was thrown off by a defender sliding into her, causing the puck to be dragged across the line.

After one period of play, Wisconsin led 1-0, despite being out-shot by Penn State 10-8.

Penn State struck first in the second period after Wisconsin had many scoring opportunities that they left on the ice. Freshman forward Tessa Janecke scored the first goal of the season for Penn State, as well as her first goal ever in a Penn State uniform.

Shortly after tying the game, Junior Kiara Zanon added to the Nittany Lions' total, putting one in the back of the net with 11:57 remaining in the 2nd period to bring the score to 2-1 in favor of the Nittany Lions.

The Badgers started off the third period well, dominating the possession early. The Nittany Lions fended off the early Wisconsin push, Bothun even had a save with her facemask.

Midway through the third period, Penn State broke the game open with a powerplay goal to bring the score to 3-1. Tessa Janecke scored her second goal of the game on a shot she put in the top half of the goal.

With under a minute remaining, the Nittany Lions added their fourth goal of the night, this time by Julie Gough when Wisconsin chose to go with an empty goal.

Penn State started its 2022-23 campaign off with a statement win at home. It’s only one game, but beating the third-ranked team in the country is a huge win no matter how you slice it.

Head Coach Jeff Kampersal talked about the fact that the team emphasized mental health much more this offseason than in seasons past, and the team is reaping the benefits.

“He has this quote ‘we’re loved’... we kind of make fun of it, but it’s true, we know that he has our back and we have a great staff that has our back as well,” said Josie Bothum in her postgame interview.

Junior Goalkeeper Josie Bothun had a day for herself as well, making 27 saves in the game, and did not surrender a goal after midway through the first period.

She looks poised to build upon her stellar season last year and be even better during her Junior campaign.

The Nittany Lions were not afraid to get their younger players involved early, and they did not disappoint.

Freshman Kendall Butze got the start for the blue and white, and played very well, recording an assist and three blocks on the night in her first game.

The star of the game for the Nittany Lions was none other than true Freshman Tessa Janecke.

“Honestly I can’t stop smiling,” said Janecke after a win that she hopes will be the first of many in her collegiate career.

She scored two goals in her first-ever action in Pegula Ice Arena and certainly looked the part right off the bat.

Penn State will return to Pegula arena Friday night to again take on the Wisconsin Badgers at 7 p.m.

