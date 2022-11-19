In front of a packed house, Penn State pushed the higher-seeded Wisconsin to its limit.

The Badgers were able to pull away with a narrow victory after five intense sets.

The Nittany Lions carried the momentum after upsetting No. 9 Minnesota, keeping the score tight to begin the first set. However, after several consecutive kills from the Badgers, the Nittany Lions found themselves down 10-5, forcing coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley to call the game's first timeout.

Coming out of the timeout, the scoring drought continued with a couple errors from the home team. The Badgers pushed the pace with a 9-2 run to extend the lead 19-7.

The home crowd exploded after Katie Clark scored the ninth point of the game. Under the roaring atmosphere, the Nittany Lions found some rhythm, tallying back-to-back kills to cut the lead 23-17, forcing the first timeout from the Badgers.

Despite the momentum shift, Wisconsin closed the set after a service error from Gillian Grimes, taking a Set 1 victory 25-19.

The Nittany Lions started the second set with a strong mentality, serving a lot tougher. However, similarly to Set 1, the Badgers showed stoic net presence to match Penn State’s firepower.

After several back-and-forth hustle plays, the blue and white extended the lead to 12-9 thanks to back-to-back kills from Allie Holland. Then, two aggressive kills followed by a solid block from Kashauna Williams ignited the crowd, as Penn State took its largest lead by far, 15-10.

The Badgers weren't intimidated by the home atmosphere, continuing to fight hard to shorten the deficit. After two consecutive kills from Devyn Robinson, the Badgers cut the lead to 22-20.

Zoe Weatherington stepped up in big moments, tallying two pivotal kills to close the set strong for the Nittany Lions. Penn State won the second set 25-22, tying the game 1-1.

The blue and white’s offense slowed down entering the critical Set 3. Wisconsin took the driver's seat with an 11-4 lead after a couple of errors from the home team.

With a terrific .778 hitting percentage, the Badgers dominated the net battle, extending their lead to 16-6 and forcing another timeout by Schumacher-Cawley.

Similar to Set 1, the Nittany Lions regrouped after the timeout. With a 14-6 scoring run, Penn State stormed back to cut the Badgers’ lead to 22-20. Freshman outside hitter Alexa Markley continued to be salient on offense with a couple key kills.

After a late furious 3-0 scoring run by Penn State, Wisconsin survived in the third Set 25-23, with a kill from Danielle Hart. The blue and white was punished by its slow start, nearly coming back from the large 10-point hole.

“We’re off to a slow start and it’s tough sometimes to regather, but I was proud of the way that they came back and found ways to score,” Coach Schumacher-Cawley said.

The fourth set turned into the heat of the battle with multiple lead changes. Penn State continued its hot streak on offense, while Wisconsin showed incredible defensive efforts to keep the score tight.

However, the Nittany Lions were able to pull away after several powerful kills from Williams and Markley, leading the Badgers 15-11.

The waves of cheering from home fans certainly boosted the blue and white’s momentum. Led by Williams, Penn State fought hard with limitless energy, stifling the Badgers 21-16 and forcing their second timeout in Set 4.

The Lions roared, galloping across the court and powering their way with a deep bomb from Williams, forcing a pivotal fifth set with a 25-18 Set 4 victory. The atmosphere went to a climax.

Entering the final set with a couple of aces and kills, the Badgers’ offense opened the floodgates and jumped out with a 5-1 lead. However, as in previous sets, the blue and white refused to quit.

After a couple of big plays from Weatherington, Penn State rallied a 5-0 scoring run to take the go-ahead point at 8-7.

As the game started to tilt to the Nittany Lions favor, the Badgers proved their strength. The defending national champions conquered the adversity, tallying a 6-1 run to clinch the set 15-12 with a 3-2 victory.

Despite the loss, coach Schumacher-Cawley praised the team's performance.

“Wisconsin is a great team and I’m proud of what we competed after Set 1,” Schumacher-Cawley said. “We get two matches left, when we’re back home Friday for our final home match we have some work to take care of.”

MORE VOLLEYBALL COVERAGE

+2 Penn State women's volleyball upsets Minnesota for 2nd consecutive ranked win After three consecutive wins on the road, Penn State came back to Rec Hall to defeat Minnesota.