After a perfect 8-0 start to its season, Penn State faced its most daunting challenge to date, playing host to the No. 1 ranked Michigan Wolverines on Friday.

The No. 13 Nittany Lions responded to this task with clear resolve, blanking the opposition 3-0.

With this major rival in the building, the Nittany Lions knew they’d have to be the aggressors early. They displayed a willingness to get physical much earlier in the game compared to their usual playstyle in the opening frame.

Through the first ten minutes of action, Penn State fired off 12 shots compared to the Wolverines’ three, in addition to laying down a number of battering ram-style hits.

Despite controlling the flow of the game for much of the first, Penn State nonetheless went scoreless through the opening period.

Michigan was able to stifle the blue and white despite missing junior starting goalie Erik Portillo. With Portillo sidelined, fellow junior Noah West got the starting nod, and excelled by saving all 16 Nittany Lion shot attempts to open the contest.

When the second period rolled around, the Nittany Lions kept up the aggression, yet it still took them a while to put the puck in the net. Eventually, after 23 shot attempts, they struck paydirt.

Eight minutes into the second period, fifth-year senior Ture Linden sailed in his fourth goal of the season to put Penn State up 1-0.

Not long after, the blue and white stuck again when graduate student Ashton Calder snuck one past West off a crisp pass from senior Connor MacEachern that placed Calder in close proximity to the Michigan goalie. Senior Connor McMenamin was also credited with an assist, helping the Nittany Lions expand the lead to 2-0.

When the middle frame concluded, the home team more than doubled the Wolverines’ offensive opportunities, firing off 34 pucks compared to Michigan’s 14.

The third period saw the same themes of the game carry on: Penn State staying on the attack, and Michigan struggling to respond in a major way.

This eventually led to one final goal with under three minutes left in the contest by junior Xander Lamppa, who continued his recent hot streak by scoring on an empty net.

Ultimately, the blue and white held on for a 3-0 victory, and did so by playing forceful, yet sound, hockey.

Guy Gadowsky’s team out-shot Michigan a staggering 49-17, a far cry from the blue and maiz’s usual 33 attempts per night.

Additionally, the Nittany Lions won 13 more faceoffs, blocked nine more shots and committed two less penalties than the nation’s top team while in front of the second-largest crowd in Pegula Ice Arena history.

The two Big Ten rivals will square off once again on Saturday night. It remains unclear if Michigan will have its regular goalie in Portillo back in action, but even if he returns, the Nittany Lions’ added confidence after this performance could potentially give them the edge once again.

