Perfect no more.

Penn State moved to 9-1 on the season after failing to complete the series sweep of No. 1 Michigan on Saturday, losing 4-3 in a hard-fought conference battle at Pegula Ice Arena.

A night after failing to find the back of the net, the Wolverines opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period.

A scrum on the boards ended with sophomore forward Danny Dzhaniyev receiving a two-minute minor penalty for hooking, giving Michigan its first power-play opportunity of the game.

Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich gave his team a one-goal lead on the man-advantage, a night after no maize and blue skater could score on Penn State goaltender Liam Souliere.

“We knew they’d come harder. Give them credit,” Gadowsky said.

Shortly after the Wolverines goal, the Nittany Lions would get their own opportunity on the power play after a cross checking penalty from Luca Fantilli.

After Michigan reached full strength, it struck for another score against Souliere, growing its lead to two with seven minutes remaining in the period. A failed clear from the blue and white defense gifted T.J. Hughes a wide-open shot in front of the net for his sixth of the season.

“I thought we went from a Penn State hockey team — hardworking, gritty — to a cute hockey team,” Gadowsky said. “We’re not real good at cute.”

The second period opened slowly for both units, but the Wolverines continued their mounting pressure in the offensive zone.

Halfway through the frame, it seemed Michigan added another goal to its growing lead on a redirected shot from the blue line, but it was called off after an official deemed that a maize and blue skater’s high stick resulted in the deflection.

An attempt to turn the tides late in the second period ended with a failed result as the maize and blue forecheck proved to be too much for the Nittany Lions to handle.

After clearing the puck, Adam Fantilli caused a commotion behind Souliere, stealing the puck from senior forward Tyler Paquette and dishing it to Samoskevich for his second of the night to make it 3-0.

Penn State had its best scoring opportunity of the game when a pair of Wolverines penalties 33 seconds apart gave it a 5-on-3 advantage late in the second period.

The blue and white held onto the 5-on-3 advantage heading into Period 3, but couldn’t muster a significant scoring threat against Michigan’s backup goaltender Noah West.

“Human nature is to take the path of least resistance, and I think that’s what we were doing,” Gadowsky said.

Just when it seemed the Nittany Lions had nothing left in the tank, they lit the lamp for their first of the night. After West couldn’t control a rebound, Paquette blasted the puck into the open net to cut the lead to two.

In quick succession, Kevin Wall changed the momentum of the entire crowd, pestering the maize and blue goaltender to electrify the fans at Pegula Ice Arena.

With just seven minutes remaining in the game, the blue and white’s sprint to the finish line ensued when Xander Lamppa knotted the score at three a piece.

A little over two minutes after Wall’s sixth of the year, Lamppa registered his third of the season to give all the momentum to Penn State with just over five minutes to play.

After neither team could find the back of the net before the end of regulation, 3-on-3 overtime was needed to determine the victor.

It didn’t take long for Michigan to finish what it started as Adam Fantilli slashed the puck past Souliere to split the series.

Penn State’s next test will feature a trip to Minneapolis to square off with Minnesota, as it looks for redemption from last year’s exit in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions will take on the Golden Gophers for a pair of conference games on Thursday and Friday, with first puck drop slated for 8 p.m. in both matchups.

“I don’t think we need any additional motivation going to Mariucci or any other building in the Big Ten,” Gadowsky said.

