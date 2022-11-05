For the first time in Guy Gadowsky’s tenure behind the bench for Penn State, his group knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation in shutout fashion.

Heading into Friday’s matchup, the blue and white last defeated the Wolverines 9-5 during an early season battle of the 2020-21 season. Since that barnburner victory, it’d suffered four consecutive losses against the conference rival.

Unlike their last win against the maize and blue, the Nittany Lions blanked Michigan, who suffered its first shutout loss of the season, keeping their perfect season alive.

Despite outshooting the visiting team 49-17 in Friday’s 3-0 victory, Gadowsky credited the play of his defense and goalie for keeping the Wolverines from finding the back of the net.

“If it wasn’t for timely goaltending, this might have turned out very differently,” Gadowsky said.

All night, junior goaltender Liam Souliere was a brick wall in net. In eight games to start the season, the Wolverines averaged 4.7 goals per game, scoring at least two in every game. The last time Michigan suffered a shutout loss came in 2020 when coach Brandon Naurato wasn’t on its staff.

It wasn’t luck that powered Penn State past the bully of the Big Ten, it was a combination of stout netminding, double-down defense and well-oiled offense.

“The [defense] in front of me did a great job — made my life a lot easier,” Souliere said.

Gadowsky credited his goalie with staying calm under pressure. The blue and white coach said the loaded Michigan roster, which features many fast and talented NHL prospects, did not affect Souliere’s gameplay, as he kept his composure in between the pipes.

Some of Souliere’s success came from his work on and off the ice, but another part of it bears from the character of the Brampton, Ontario, native.

“He’s an interesting cat,” Gadowsky said. “He has that air about him that he’s in control.”

Coming off his first shutout win of the season on Oct. 29 against Wisconsin, Souliere stayed in command for a second consecutive conference matchup, earning back-to-back shutouts.

Despite putting up two straight zeros on the scoreboard, Souliere was the first to credit his teammates for the unit’s success to start the year, as most of the in-game achievements stem from a gritty style of play during practice.

“The work ethic you put in every day, especially when you have guys pushing you every day, just makes you better,” Souliere said. “I work hard to keep up with them, make their lives harder in practice.”

This time last year, Oskar Autio was leading the charge in net heading into conference play, forcing Souliere to sit behind and split time with the veteran, as he waited for his opportunity to shine.

That chance came after stagnant play from Autio, who is now at Vermont, in net provided additional starts for the then-sophomore. With time came maturity, and as he developed in net, Gadowsky began to see the future of his goaltender.

“What happened at the end [of the 2021-22 season] when he won the job, you saw him get better and better,” Gadowsky said. “It’s obvious the more you do something the more comfortable you get.”

Gadowsky said goalies “thrive” on playing more and more, and that’s exactly what happened to the now-junior goalie. Souliere echoed his coach's message on the importance of experience for everyone, specifically goaltenders.

After a quick celebration of knocking off the top-ranked team in the nation, the Nittany Lions will skate back on the ice Saturday at 7:30 p.m., hoping for a series sweep of the maize and blue.

“Sweeping’s hard. Everyone knows that, no matter where you are,” Souliere said. “I think you got to learn how to be the better team even though you had a great game the night before.”

It’ll be a challenge for Penn State to keep its perfect season alive, but Gadowsky said, if his team can go another level beyond their play on Friday, Saturday’s outcome will look a lot similar to Game 1’s result.

“You always have to do better the next night, because whoever gets beaten the first night is better,” Gadowsky said.

