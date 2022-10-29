Penn State looked dominant in all phases on the ice Saturday against Lindenwood.

The blue and white made a statement in the series finale, sweeping the Lions after a 7-0 win in Game 2.

Penn State’s offense took a while to get going, but the team’s first score came eventually in the first period as freshman forward Tessa Janecke scored on a wrap around the net. Her eighth goal of the season came with about seven minutes left in the period.

The goal was crucial for Penn State after making early scoring a priority last week, and it continued almost immediately.

Fifth-year forward Courtney Correia took advantage of a faceoff win and picked up a tally that was assisted by fifth-year forward Eleri MacKay and senior defender Izzy Heminger.

Correia’s faceoff contributions added to the blue and white’s success in the box, as the squad finished 26-22 at the dot against the Lions.

After the two scores within 30 seconds, the Nittany Lions finished the first period with a 2-0 lead, in big part thanks to strong play in the net from junior goalie Josie Bothun.

Correia continued her scoring with another goal early in the second period, after finding an open spot on goal to get past senior keeper Julia Maguire to give the blue and white a 3-0 lead.

The road unit kept shooting in the second frame, as Correia and Janecke scored the next two to put the game out of reach for Lindenwood.

Correia’s goal was the fourth of the game, as she notched her second hat trick of the season after putting up three goals against St. Lawrence earlier in the month.

Maguire managed 17 saves throughout two periods, but was replaced by sophomore goalie Emily Finach after Penn State took the 5-0 lead.

However, the bleeding didn’t stop as junior forward Olivia Wallin gathered her first tally of the game later in the second period on an assist from freshman forward Maddy Christian, who picked up just the second point of her young career.

The Nittany Lions season high in goals prior to Saturday was six, but the team found points in succession which resulted in that amount through just 40 minutes in its second matchup with Lindenwood.

Penn State opted to put in many rotational players to start Period 3, including junior goalie Annie Spring, who made just her second appearance all year. Bothun finished her day with nine saves while pitching a shutout.

Other players took advantage of the big lead in the third period, as senior forward Julie Gough scored to increase the lead to seven.

Shutting out a conference opponent on its way to a series sweep is a big step for Penn State and a 5-0-1 record in its last six is something that’ll catch attention.

Going into CHA play against Mercyhurst on Friday, Nov. 4 will be another competitive matchup to look out for, but the Nittany Lions have looked extremely strong as of late so they should be well-prepared.

