Can’t ask for much more en route to a season-first series sweep.

After its 6-0 victory over Franklin Pierce on Sunday, Penn State returned to Pegula Ice Arena with hopes of accomplishing that very goal — and it didn’t disappoint, winning 4-1.

Penn State came out shooting aggressively just as it did in the prior matchup, as junior forward Kiara Zanon scored just over a minute into the matchup. Her goal was a good sign for the offense after putting up a season-high six goals against the Ravens in Game 1.

Just a few minutes later freshman forward Tessa Janecke continued pouring on aggressive shots, scoring again as she blew past opposing defenders for her sixth goal of the year. Zanon soon tallied her second goal of the period, and fifth of the season as the Nittany Lions held a 3-0 lead before Franklin Pierce found the board.

“We faced a lot of top 10 teams, and that was really good for us,” Zanon said. “I think we’ve done a lot better in a lot of areas.”

Freshman goalie Katie DeSa got the start at goalie in this game for Penn State, just her second time seeing action this season. Franklin Pierce found a way to take advantage later in the first period, as freshman forward Avery Farrell scored to give the Ravens their first goal through the series.

The blue and white quickly continued its shooting spree from Sunday’s 42-shot win, finishing the first period with 20 shots compared to the Ravens’ six. The team’s offense led to a 3-1 lead going into the second period.

Not long into the second frame, Penn State senior forward Julie Gough scored to push the squad’s lead to 4-1. Gough’s score was her second goal of the season, in a weekend that saw new contributions from several Nittany Lions.

Penn State continued its faceoff success against Franklin Pierce in this series, as the team combined for 22-9 on faceoffs throughout the first two periods, and finished 41-16.

Zanon added to her scoring contributions by winning eight of her nine faceoffs through the match, after her 7-of-13 performance in the box Sunday. Janecke also had a remarkable game on faceoffs, finishing with a 14-4 record on faceoffs against Franklin Pierce.

The third period was mostly back and forth between the teams, yet didn’t result in any scoring while many younger players saw the ice for Penn State.

After season highs in scoring and shooting during Sunday’s matchup, Penn State finished with four goals today on a whopping 58 shots in Game 2 of the series.

On the other side of a 58-shot game, the Nittany Lions only allowed 12 shots on goal total after giving up 15 the night before. DeSa finished her first-career start with 11 saves, allowing just one goal on her way to her first career win.

Coach Kampersal said starting his freshman goalie was about giving his starter a rest and was to “see what Katie can bring.”

Penn State begins conference play on Friday, Oct. 28 against Lindenwood, and this series showed the squad’s all-around ability.

“It’s always a tough, physical trip, so we need to be disciplined and [keep] good habits,” Kampersal said of playing the Lions on the road.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE