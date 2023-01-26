Now looking at a nine-game undefeated streak, No. 12 Penn State looks to complete its season sweep against Lindenwood in the upcoming pair of matchups.

After defeating the Lions in back-to-back games late in October, the Nittany Lions will see them again within their final CHA run before tournament play.

The last time the blue and white faced Lindenwood, it defeated them 7-0 after just winning 4-3 in the prior contest. The Lions have won their first three games since then, but it leaves them at 3-21 going into this matchup.

Penn State hasn’t lost since Nov. 25, and keeping that streak going through conference play to end the season will be key to the team’s success. Finishing the regular season strong on both sides of the ice would only add to the momentum going for the Nittany Lions.

The blue and white’s offense has been consistent lately, scoring at least three in eight of the last nine contests. That trend could continue after what happened in the squad’s first series matchup with Lindenwood.

Lindenwood has yet to perform up to par in consecutive games; however, the Lions are coming to Pegula Ice Arena off of their best performance this season.

Lindenwood has struggled with scoring this year but is looking to follow up a win against Syracuse in which it won 6-3, after losing the prior contest.

The third win of Lindenwood’s campaign resulted in breaking its 11-game losing streak and capturing more than three goals in a game for the first time this season.

The Lions’ offense has seen inconsistencies, but sophomore forward Morgan Neitzke has led the way for her squad, even before her four-point, hat-trick performance in the Lions’ win over Syracuse.

Coming in with 15 goals and 26 points, Neitzke has been the main contributor on offense for the Lions this season and should be a factor against Penn State.

Lindenwood’s only other skater with double-digit scoring is senior forward Rachel Goff with 16 points thus far.

The first matchup between the teams this season saw Neitzke score two goals and Goff one, so the two should be the top players on Penn State’s radar this time around.

Penn State is on a hot streak as of late, though, and has called on many players to step up through its 8-1-1 record in the last 10 games.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon has led the stat sheet for the blue and white with 13 goals and 20 of her 40 points coming through the last eight games.

Another scoring leader, freshman forward Tessa Janecke, should also be a factor against the Lions after posting two goals against Mercyhurst on Monday.

Through Janecke’s first season with the blue and white, she’s second on the team in points with 33 and blocks with 37, so she’ll be a key player heading into the remaining games.

The rest of the team has come along as well during the recent run, as 10 players have now scored double-digit points for Penn State this season — showing how deep this squad is with talent.

After reaching overtime in two of their last three games, the Nittany Lions will need to show up on both sides of the ice if they’re going to capture a season sweep against the Lions.

The first matchup between Penn State and Lindenwood this season was closer than anticipated, and any of the next two could be similar at this point in the season.

