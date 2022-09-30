After last week's upset loss at Michigan, Penn State took the road Friday night in hopes of recovering its momentum and clinching its second Big Ten win, but that wasn't how the match unfolded.

The blue and white struggled with both its offense and defense, losing its second match in a row via a 3-0 sweep against Wisconsin.

Junior middle blocker Allie Holland broke the ice for the Nittany Lions with the first kill of the night and three back-to-back points.

Despite the defeat, Holland’s effort on the court should be recognized, as she posted a total of 8 kills, 3 blocks and 2 digs.

The first few plays of the match were highly competitive, leading to a 9-9 score. However, Wisconsin took a slight lead that lasted through the end of the set.

Timeouts were a common theme during this first frame of the game, when the scoreboard hit the 15-18 mark, Wisconsin asked for a timeout that gave them enough momentum to end the set 20-25.

Attack errors were the main entrée of the set, with both teams committing eight of them while struggling with low hitting effectiveness, Penn State with .051 and Wisconsin with .091.

The second set started with an unfavorable scene for the Nittany Lions, as they committed a service error and seven attack errors that gave the Badgers a nine point lead.

The defensive efforts were scarce as well, the team only posted two blocks in the second set, and defensive veterans like junior libero Maddy Bilinovic weren't as present on the court as usual.

Bilinovic had 11 reception attempts but only 4 digs at this point, as well as one service error, very different to what the player has been doing so far this season.

Outside hitter Kashauna Williams was the only Penn State player to have a good hitting effectiveness during the set, finishing it with a .571.

Willimas stood up for her team with 17 kills and 31 total attacks, she was also a part of the blocking barricade with one solo and two assisted.

However, a single player's success doesn't equal team success, and the struggles that the rest of the defensive line had were reflected on the scoreboard as a 16-25 set loss.

Players Anjelina Starck and Anastasiya Kudryashova struggled with their offense during the entire night, ending the match with low hitting percentages of -.400 and -0.91 respectively. Both players committed four errors and weren't present in the blocking barricade.

On the third and final set of the match the Nittany Lions had a dramatic improvement on their hitting effectiveness going from a .036 to a .255.

After some back-and-forth action, the Nittany Lions went up 20-18 for the team’s first lead of the game.

The set was a rollercoaster, neither team willing to give up points and pushing the game to extra points.

Despite the changes in its play, the blue and white’s late effort wasn't enough to reverse the damage, losing the set 31-29.

