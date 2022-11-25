After dropping a two-game series to then-No. 6 Yale, things don’t get any easier for Penn State.

The No. 12 Nittany Lions will first take on No. 3 Minnesota at 7 p.m. on Friday in Las Vegas in the first game of the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase. Depending on the result of each matchup, they would then play either Boston or Yale on Saturday in their second game of the showcase.

Coming into the matchup, the blue and white holds a 10-7-1 record in a season that’s seen it match up with many top-ranked opponents so far.

Before the Yale series, Penn State won seven contests in an eight-game stretch — with the only loss coming to its in-conference opponent Mercyhurst. Throughout that run, the Nittany Lions showed off the talent that has the potential to lead them to an upset victory over the nation’s third-ranked team.

However, after being outscored 5-1 in its last series, the blue and white will need to bounce back in a big way.

Minnesota brings a 9-2-2 record to the game and is coming off of a tie and a loss to now-No. 2 Wisconsin. The squad’s only other loss came to Saint Cloud State, who, despite being outshot 35-19, dominated the contest for a 4-1 win.

Racking up a high number of shots has helped lead the Nittany Lions to several wins during the campaign, and so taking advantage of shot opportunities will be important for both teams.

Minnesota has been solid in the dot, winning .541 of faceoffs so far this season with fifth-year forward Taylor Heise leading the way for the squad.

Heise is the second-leading scorer on her team despite taking 34 shots less than the Golden Gophers’ top goal-scorer — while she’s also tied for the lead, with leading point-getter Grace Zumwinkle, collecting 11 assists through 13 games.

Penn State’s talented group of centers have been a big factor for the team this season and will continue to create most of its looks in the showcase. If the Nittany Lions can build on their ability to gain extra possessions and get an offensive pace going, they can make this a competitive game.

The Golden Gophers have five players in double-digit points already this season, so Penn State’s defense will need to step up in front of its star netminder.

After junior goalie Josie Bothun accounted for 54 saves while allowing five goals through the Yale series, she’ll look to lead the blue and white again going into Lifeguard Arena on Friday.

The blue and white has gradually improved in many areas during this season and power-play scenarios have played into its favor in recent games.

On the penalty kill, the Nittany Lions have given up just eight goals to opponents in 66 attempts while scoring 11 power-play goals so far.

On the other hand, the Golden Gophers have converted on 10-of-42 power-play opportunities, but have given up a power-play goal on defense in 9-of-37 opportunities — which is a goal allowed on over 24% of chances.

While Minnesota started multiple goaltenders through its first 13 games, sophomore goalie Skykar Vetter took most of the reps in net, with senior goalie Makayla Pahl starting in just two contests thus far.

Vetter allowed 26 goals in 12 appearances, including eight power-play goals, so if Bothun manages to play to her usual standard, Penn State’s offense should have a good chance to make some noise. Quick scoring runs have been the difference for the blue and white before and they could be a factor again in Game 1 in the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase.

Defeating a top-three team could be the big win coach Jeff Kampersal’s units has needed all season.

