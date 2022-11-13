After splitting its Mercyhurst series, Penn State’s high-level play continued in its first nonconference contest since Oct. 24.

The No. 12-ranked Nittany Lions beat the Bears in the third matchup in the schools’ histories, as Game 1 ended with a score of 3-0.

Brown came into the game with a 3-2-1 record after losing its last two games to No. 13 Princeton along with No. 4 Quinnipiac. The blue and white were the third ranked team the Bears have seen thus far this season, and this game’s outcome was similar to its previous ranked matchups.

The first period of the match began slowly for both offenses, as both teams struggled with shots throughout the first few minutes of action. With that, the Nittany Lions did not record a shot on goal until just over 14 minutes into play.

Although just less than a minute after, junior forward Olivia Wallin capitalized on the team’s third shot of the game during a power play to put it up 1-0. Wallin’s score came unassisted and was her fourth of the season.

“I’ll give the players credit because they muscled a 1-0 lead in that first period when it wasn’t our best [play], and then focused on their habits which helped us for the last 40,” coach Jeff Kampersal said.

Junior goalie Josie Bothun, who registered eight saves in the first frame, led a defense racked up three blocks. Two of those blocks came from junior defender Lyndie Lobdell, who has also accounted for 26 blocks this season, which is tied for the most on the squad with senior defender Rene Gangarosa.

Kampersal mentioned the contributions from the squad’s group of defenders, saying the communication and execution was “solid, but could be tightened up."

Bothun also talked about the defensive start, and said she “doesn’t mind getting peppered” with shots.

After Penn State took advantage of its limited opportunities in the first period, it led 1-0 going into the second frame of action.

Junior forward Alyssa Machado took the next opportunity to extend the lead, with a shot from the front of the goal to bring the lead to two points just a few minutes into the second. Machado’s score was her fourth goal of the season and was a good sign for a squad being outshot 12-6 at the time.

The blue and white began to pull away after a third goal from freshman forward Tessa Janecke for her 11th of the season, improving on a remarkable first campaign.

With the lead at 3-0 going into the final period of play, Penn State kept its foot on the gas pedal for the remainder of Game 1, while also pitching a shutout.

Despite only putting up 25 shots — 12 of which came in the first two periods — Sunday’s output was promising due to the volume of high-quality chances taken and slotted after a slow start.

Going into the rematch on Monday, good shots and continued dominance defensively will help the Nittany Lions secure a sweep over the Bears.

“We’ll have the same game plan of just moving the puck the way that we did in those last 15 minutes”, Kampersal.

