While Penn State is still in a good spot for the rest of the season, this past weekend was less than ideal for the squad. The Nittany Lions split their weekend series with unranked Mercyhurst at home, winning 4-1 Friday but coming out flat Saturday afternoon.

The 3-1 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 put a damper on the otherwise great weekend in Hockey Valley, but the season is far from over.

With the loss, the Nittany Lions dropped to 3-1 in conference play, failing to keep pace with CHA-leading 4-0 Syracuse. However, Penn State will certainly have a chance to make up ground, with a two-game series against the Orange on the horizon in early December and another in early February.

The now 8-5-1 Penn State team also fell in the USCHO rankings, dropping to No. 12 after being ranked 11th heading into the past weekend.

The Nittany Lions are still a young team figuring it out, and they have the potential to beat just about anyone as they showed in the first game of the season against Wisconsin. But they have to find a way to be more consistent.

Speaking of consistency, Tessa Janecke has fit the description so far this season for her squad. The freshman forward is currently tied for second in the nation with 10 goals, only behind Ohio State senior Sophie Jaques with 12.

The blue and white has been getting contributions from a plethora of different avenues, evidenced by the fact that 15 different players have scored at least one goal at some point this season. This number falls just three short of the 18 from last year’s campaign, and they have accomplished this less than halfway through the regular season.

Penn State has an opportunity to get back on track this weekend with an upcoming series against unranked Brown. The Bears currently sit at 3-2-1 on the season after managing only six wins a year ago.

The Nittany Lions will host the matchup at Pegula Ice Arena after traveling to Providence, Rhode Island, last season for a two-game series against the same opponent. That series ended with a tie and a win for Penn State, but it’s looking for a sweep this time around.

In the first game of the matchup last season, which ended in a 2-2 tie, Brown’s Anna Hurd scored both of the goals for the Bears in the third period. Penn State won’t be able to escape her this year either, as she’s back for her sophomore campaign.

Hurd is once again a force to be reckoned with, leading the team in goals with three so far this season in just six games. The Nittany Lion defense has been improving as of late, but it’ll face a challenge that’s gotten the better of it before.

Unsurprisingly, the Ivy League school has been smart with its aggressiveness this season. The Bears are averaging 1.8 penalties a game, but their opponents are committing an average of three. This penalty disparity can play a significant role in games, and they’ve made their opponents pay this season, scoring three power-play goals while only giving up one.

This stat becomes even more prominent when adding in the fact that Penn State averages 3.6 penalties a game, which isn’t a recipe for success against a disciplined squad like Brown. If coach Jeff Kampersal can keep his team focused and under control throughout this series, the squad’s chances should skyrocket.

As for the goalkeeper situation, Brown seems to have a two-player rotation at the position. Junior Kaley Doyle and freshman Mégane Pilon have both had their turn manning the net for the Bears. Doyle has four starts to Pilon’s two, but Pilon started in the team’s last game, a 4-1 loss to Quinnipiac.

Whoever the Bears choose to be in goal, it won’t be an easy task for the Penn State offense to score. Doyle has a slight edge in the save percentage category, but together they average out to an impressive .929.

This series between two teams with winning records will go a long way in proving how good they are. Both units are coming off of disappointing losses, so the resiliency of these schools will be tested in Hockey Valley this weekend.

