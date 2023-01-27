Each game is crucial this late into the season, and Penn State made sure to come out on top in another CHA matchup.

The Nittany Lions defeated Lindenwood 5-1 Friday, winning their third game of the season against the Lions before hosting them again on Saturday.

The blue and white was able to control the puck and find good shots, which led to the squad’s success at home versus the Lions.

The first period of action began slowly, as each team saw just one shot within the first five minutes of action, but Penn State saw a few looks at the goal early through the first period despite not landing any.

Both sides were playing stout defense until about halfway into the period when graduate student forward Eleri MacKay scored on a Penn State power play — and the Nittany Lions didn’t give up the lead from that point on.

MacKay’s goal came from a pass from fellow graduate student forward Courtney Correia, who found MacKay open by the net for her sixth goal with the team this year. MacKay finished with three points total Friday after contributing an assist and another goal later into the contest.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said MacKay does a great job “slowing the game down” and that her experience and mindset have added contributions all around.

Kampersal said her time before Penn State with Colgate has helped her and the team learn from her as well.

“[She’s] been in a lot of big games, won championships, so she can bring that championship pedigree to our younger players and myself included.”

The Nittany Lions have scored on just under 20% of their power plays this season and they eventually finished the performance 2-for-4 in power play scenarios, but taking advantage of the opportunity early helped them through the win.

The team followed the point with another quick shot in the first period, when junior forward Olivia Wallin fired the puck past the Lions’ goalie to increase the lead. Wallin’s score was good for her 10th goal on the season, pushing the score to 2-0 early to take a firm lead for the blue and white.

As well as Penn State’s offense had shot to that point, the defense’s performance was limiting the Lions from getting much off.

The blue and white managed to control its offense and defense well, as it outshot the Lions 16-7 throughout the first period before finishing with a 33-22 mark.

Keeping the Lions from attacking often, the Nittany Lions performance defensively was promising going forward. Led by junior goalie Josie Bothun, who accounted for 23 saves, Penn State only allowed one point that occurred with just a couple minutes remaining.

The lead only increased from then on, as the blue and white scored a third time by senior forward Julie Gough. Gough’s score put her team up 3-0 with about three minutes left in the second period, and led into the third period with that score.

To cap off a steady scoring performance, Penn State continued to separate on the scoreboard until late.

A pair of goals in the third period from MacKay and freshman forward Katelyn Roberts put the Nittany Lions up by five points in the game. Roberts’ tally was her third of her freshman year with the blue and white.

A late score by the Lions brought the final score to 5-1 in an all-around performance by the blue and white.

With the finish Penn State dominated Lindenwood, but repeating the results tomorrow will be a challenge for the squad.

As the two groups face off again on Saturday, Penn State will need to prepare to come out strong again to avoid dropping a conference game here down the line.

“Tomorrow will be a little bit of a different story… and they won’t have their bus legs so we gotta be ready to go in the same way,” Kampersal said.

