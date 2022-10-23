Opportunities were the deciding factor in Sunday’s matchup.

No. 12 Penn State’s offense caught fire in a dominant 6-0 win over Franklin Pierce in the first game of the series.

The Nittany Lions’s six tallies in Game 1 against the Ravens were a season high thus far. It developed slowly, but the squad’s ability to create opportunities for its offense paid off as the unit increased its lead through each period.

The blue and white’s offensive output came while outshooting the Ravens 42-14 on the day.

After scoring just one goal in the first period, Penn State racked up five the rest of the game — outplaying the Ravens’ offense in many ways.

The blue and white put together a dominant performance in the faceoff circle, in addition to stacking up a season-high 42 shots on goal.

Franklin Pierce’s goalie did a good job of limiting scores early, but the blue and white’s offense kept putting up shots which eventually led to the scoring run.

The Nittany Lions managed to score two in the second period, and three in the third, as with six different players found the back of the net for the squad.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said the team “had some really good speed going” on many of the teams possessions, something it’s been showing all year that really broke through against the Ravens.

Prior to the win, the blue and white averaged 26.8 shots per contest. If the Nittany Lions continue to prioritize high-volume shooting, their offense could put up similar performances going into conference play next weekend.

Shooting wasn’t the only way Penn State was able to get offense going, as the team’s faceoff performance was crucial to picking up several extra possessions.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon led a dominant performance in faceoffs by the Nittany Lions, as she went 14-3, accounting for nearly half of the team's 33 total wins from the dot.

Kampersal mentioned how important it was for the offense to win in the faceoff circle, saying his team helps the offense maintain a high speed.

“Anytime we possess the box… all four centers get good leverage,” Kampersal said. “Anytime you can gain possession and get started on offense is a good thing.”

On the flip side, the Ravens were dominated at the faceoff dot, racking up just 17 wins, which led to the Nittany Lions almost tripling their opponent’s shots.

Kampersal also said the quick starts on transitions were crucial in starting offense and “playing fast.”

Despite barely being over .500 this season, the domination of Franklin Pierce on Sunday could prove to be a kickstart for Kampersal’s squad.

Sophomore forward Mya Vaslet also performed well in the faceoff circle during the win and could continue to make a difference in her second season with the team.

After finishing 10th in the CHA in faceoff wins last year as a freshman, Vaslet has once again stepped up as a key player in faceoffs for the Nittany Lions. Vaslet won 9-15 faceoffs against Franklin Pierce, a percentage of 60% which tied for second-best on her squad.

Along with Zanon and Vaslet, forwards freshman Tessa Janecke and junior Maeve Connolly got faceoff action in Sunday’s win. Janecke improved her faceoff record to 84-78 thus far through her freshman campaign, after winning 7-13 against the Ravens.

Franklin Pierce will likely struggle against Penn State again at the dot in their rematch Monday, so coach Kampersal’s squad should continue to dominate possession.

“When we can bring the puck up from the back [we can] play with speed from the middle, and that way we’re gonna have success,” Kampersal said.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE