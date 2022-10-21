Penn State has one more series before CHA play begins, and it could be an important pair of wins if it gets consistent play throughout.

The No. 12 blue and white will match up with Franklin Pierce, as it holds a 3-4-1 record after managing to go 1-0-1 against Boston College last weekend.

Penn State has increasingly shown complete performances on the ice, so playing ranked opponents in seven of the team’s eight games so far has had its benefits.

On the other side of this matchup, the Ravens have gone 1-2 through their three games so far, including a 4-1 defeat in September to Boston College along with a win after regulation last week against St. Thomas.

The blue and white has yet to capture its first series sweep of the season, but its first two-game series with an unranked squad could be that opportunity.

Led by junior goalie Josie Bothun, the Nittany Lion defense so far this season has impressed in moments. Bothun’s 224 saves over the season is currently fourth in the nation, and her impact has allowed teammates to make contributions with blocks on the defensive end.

The squad’s top defenders senior Rene Gangarosa and junior Lyndie Lobdell are two who have stepped up in that aspect, leading the Nittany Lions with 15 and 13 blocks, respectfully, so far this year.

Franklin Pierce hasn’t shown much scoring so far, only recording three goals total — with two of those coming in a match that needed an overtime period.

To facilitate their offense, the Ravens rely on forwards senior Ava Kison and sophomore Mikayla Kelley, who have been the only scorers for them this season.

Kison has put up a solid career at Franklin Pierce thus far, scoring 47 points in 69 games with the squad, while Kelley has 17 through just over a year with the team. Kelley's two goals this season have come on just four shots, despite leading the team in scoring.

If Penn State can continue to limit the scoring in the matchup against the Ravens, the shot totals will likely favor it. Compared to the 26.8 shots per game the blue and white has racked up, Franklin Pierce’s offense has only put up 49 over three games — good for just 16.3 a contest.

By limiting the Ravens’ attempts at the goal, Penn State should be able to outscore them in both matchups. In that case, the blue and white’s offensive playmakers will surely be the factor to look out for.

Forwards junior Kiara Zanon and freshman Tessa Janecke have headlined the Nittany Lions’ scoring ability this year, combining for seven of the team’s 17 tallies thus far. Each of them has also collected a team-high three assists, showing they are able to get others involved offensively.

Following Zanon and Janecke, the blue and white has seen eight other players score at the net this year, including three freshmen. The overall ability on the roster has shown so far and should only continue to grow each week.

Shooting has been a priority for coach Jeff Kampersal’s team this season and should remain that way going into playing a group that’s given up 143 shots on goal over a three-game span.

The high-level experience its lineup has gotten this season against ranked opponents will continue to show, and this matchup could be the start of some momentum going into conference play on Oct. 28-29.

One loss below .500, the team looks to get back to a winning record for the first time since the season opener when it takes the ice at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

