No. 12 Penn State returned to Pegula Ice Arena to take on Syracuse in Game 2 of its third CHA series this year.

The blue and white won 11-3 against the Orange while seeing a season-high in scoring.

The Nittany Lions moved to 13-8-1 after capturing their second conference sweep of the season, and it came after a repeat performance of the squad’s 4-0 win Saturday.

The first period of action has been crucial for the blue and white this season, and it continued that trend again on Sunday with a fast start on offense.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said the quick starts have been extremely important to the outcome in games, and that it leads to better timing between players throughout the game — which contributed to the huge scoring day.

After a save by junior goalie Josie Bothun, the Nittany Lions found the back of the net to score just over a minute into the contest when junior forward Olivia Wallin scored her sixth of the season to give her team the early lead.

Wallin’s goal came from assists by graduate student forward Eleri MacKay and freshman Tessa Janecke — MacKay’s 12th of the season and Janecke’s eighth so far.

It wasn’t much later that the lead increased, as junior forward Kiara Zanon managed to score on the team’s third shot of the game.

Zanon’s unassisted goal put her team up 2-0, and Penn State’s defense looked to hold onto the lead after holding the Orange to zero in the prior game.

Syracuse managed to find its first score of the series seven minutes into play, and it cut the blue and white’s lead to just one in a high-scoring first period.

Despite Syracuse doing its best to keep up in Game 2, A pair of scores by seniors Julie Gough and Izzy Heminger put the Nittany Lions up by three

Penn State was taking advantage of its good looks at the net, and it led to its best scoring performance in the first period with the 4-1 lead through 20 minutes after outshooting Syracuse 15-9.

The second period started with the Nittany Lions giving up two goals within the first four minutes, as the Orange got two difficult shots to go in.

Senior defender Mae Batherson hit the shot of the day with an arcing shot from a distance that went over Bothun’s head to bring the lead right back to just one.

Syracuse was doing everything it could on offense to stay in it, but Penn State’s offense was clicking everywhere — which continued when Zanon scored her second goal of the game to push the contest to 5-3.

Zanon’s goal was her 10th of the season, and was an important contribution to the blue and white gaining the scoring momentum back.

Kampersal called the pair of quick scores by Syracuse “fluky”, but the Nittany Lions discipline kept them from losing other possessions due to their “good timing and spacing.”

MacKay brought the score to 6-3 just halfway through the second period — good for the graduate student’s fourth goal of the year.

After leading 24-14 against Syracuse in the dot and capitalizing on its 25 shots through two periods, Penn State led by three again going into the final period — and pulled away with the lead this time.

Another goal from MacKay just a few minutes into the third put the game out of reach for the Orange with a 7-3 Penn State lead.

A final scoring push in the third period led to Penn State’s season-high in scoring, and it resulted in a 11-3 win for the blue and white.

Wallin, Zanon, Gough and junior forward Maeve Connolly all scored to cap off the squad’s 5-goal period in the high-scoring contest.

The scoring output came from 40 shots to Syracuse’s 18, and resulted in the Nittany Lions reaching double digits in scoring.

The fourth series sweep of the season was a good way for Penn State to end its recent stretch, as the blue and white won’t see in-game action again until Dec. 30.

Kampersal added that the squad has “grinded out” the recent stretch of games, but that the break will be good for them.

“They’re the kind of team where you don’t have to prod them to take advantage of the resources we have,” Kampersal said, adding that the break will be beneficial for the team.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE