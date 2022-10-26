With a sloppy performance in Champaign, Illinois, Penn State fell to unranked Illinois.

In a midweek showdown at historic Huff Hall, the No. 11 Nittany Lions struggled in all facets of the game, lacking that signature offensive and defensive presence and losing its three-match winning streak at the hands of the Illini.

Dropping to 17-5 on the season, with a 6-5 record in Big Ten play, Penn State struggled to adjust against the dominant Illinois defense as its consistency woes continued throughout the match.

Early in the match, the two squads were locked in a highly energetic back-and-forth first set until Raina Terry began to take over for the Fighting Illini. After her fourth consecutive kill and a service error from graduate student Seleisa Elisaia, the Nittany Lions trailed 12-8 when coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley called timeout.

The blue and white continued to lack rhythm as key errors at the service line and the net plaguedIt. However, after a service error from Illinois, Penn State cut the deficit to four points.

After a pair of graduate student Kashauna Williams’ attempts were blocked by Illinois, the Nittany Lions fell to a 20-14 deficit, forcing Schumacher-Cawley to call her second timeout of the set.

Libero Gillian Grimes responded immediately to her coach’s message during the break as the freshman fired a service ace and after Penn State tightened its defense. The Nittany Lions continued to fight but the effort fell short as Illinois won the first frame 25-19.

With Terry tallying nine kills with zero errors in Set 1, and the home squad hitting .323 as a team, Penn State needed a hot start in Set 2, but none would come as four consecutive errors from the Nittany Lions and more domination from Terry contributed to a 12-6 Illinois lead.

With Penn State looking for an answer, it turned to freshman phenom Alexa Markley who tallied a solo block and a kill, but after a pair of errors from the Nittany Lions, they trailed 17-10.

As the blue and white looked to avoid going down 2-0 in the match, it used a brief 4-1 run which included back-to-back kills from Williams and a kill from sophomore Anjelina Starck to cut the Fighting Illini lead to 20-15.

With the Nittany Lions taking advantage of miscues and trying to make it close late in the set, the blue and white used another 4-1 run to cut the score to 24-20 but after managing the threat, Illinois picked up the Set 2 win 25-20.

Penn State hit .097% in Set 2 while getting outmatched at the net with Illinois holding a 10-4 block advantage. The senior leadership from outside hitter Zoe Weatherington began to show on the floor as the Nittany Lions jumped out to a 11-9 lead.

The blue and white began to find some momentum and tempo, capitalizing off attacking errors from Illinois and a solo block from Williams to go on a 5-2 run and take a 15-10 lead.

With junior Taylor Trammell sidelined for the season, the elevated role for graduate student Katie Clark began to show as the graduate student middle blocker and right side hitter provided a key kill for Penn State, adding on to a 19-16 lead.

After an attacking error from Terry gave Penn State a 24-17 lead, Illinois stormed back, scoring six consecutive points and bringing the score to 24-23; a service error from the Fighting Illini gave the Nittany Lions the Set 3 win 25-23.

With Penn State looking to force a pivotal fifth set, the blue and white got off to a sluggish start as a service ace from Terry forced another Schumacher-Cawley timeout trailing 9-5.

Terry continued to be a challenge for the Nittany Lions who gave up a 3-0 scoring run after an attacking error from Clark, giving Illinois a 15-9 lead.

Despite trailing 18-12, Williams and Markley continued to shine for Penn State, who cut the deficit to 18-15 and forced Illinois to call a timeout.

The blue and white remained resilient, despite the Fighting Illini stifling any potential run. However, the comeback effort was not enough, as Penn State dropped the fourth set 25-23 and the match 3-1.

