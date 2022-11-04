In its second CHA matchup this season, No. 11 Penn State once again figured out how to come out with a victory.

No. 11 Penn State earned a hard-fought win against Mercyhurst despite the contest finishing with a 4-1 score.

After managing to sweep Lindenwood in the CHA opener, the blue and white came in with a 7-4-1 record looking to spoil the Lakers’ conference opener this time.

Mercyhurst had played solid so far this season, despite just the 5-5 record due to consecutive losses to No. 9 Cornell in its last matchup.

The Nittany Lions came into the game looking to shoot often, which has helped the team over their recent 5-0-1 stretch in the last six games.

The Lakers were led by their combination of goaltenders, but it was senior goalie Ena Nystrøm who got the start for the Lakers over graduate student goalie Jada Brenon who she had split time with this season.

The first period of the contest began with back-and-forth shot blocks between teams, so it seemed that defense at the goal would be crucial in this game.

Each squad came out playing especially physical in the period, as two penalties were called within just 10 minutes of play along with several players landing on the ice throughout.

Coach Jeff Kampersal said physical play is even more noticeable among conference opponents, and mentioned how the team responded after being hit hard a few times initially.

“Our first 10 minutes was a little bit shaky and after that I thought we played really well…. I think we were definitely ready to play, I don’t know if we were necessarily ready for the physicality, but once we started rehearsing charges, using our speed, and putting pressure on them it got a lot better for us.” Kampersal said.

The Lakers got on the board first, as graduate student forward Liliane Perreault scored her second goal this season off of an assist from freshman defender Makayla Javier.

Not much later in the period, fifth-year forward Courtney Correia put the Nittany Lions on the board as they tied the score at 1-1. Correia’s scoring contributions have been key for the squad this season, as that tally became her seventh of the season.

The tie wouldn’t remain for long, as the blue and white’s offense found a rhythm near the end of the period. Fifth-year forward Eleri MacKay tallied the next goal for Penn State with behind the net score set up from an assist by Correia — which would count as MacKay’s second goal this season.

The first interval of action finished with Penn State leading 2-1, after it totaled 13 shots to Mercyhurst’s nine shots thus far.

The second period of play was much like the first half of the period prior, as nobody scored until about halfway through the period after both teams traded misses.

Senior forward Julie Gough landed her fourth goal of the season on a power play possession. Penn State had outscored Mercyhurst 6-3 on the power play prior to their matchup, so it was promising to see that come to true in Game 1.

Kampersal said the team has had power play success change with lineups all season, but they “got some good time” practicing with specific groups this week.

“It’s just a matter of moving the puck quickly, attacking the net… all three units were solid and put pressure on [today] and so we’re happy to see that,” Kampersal said.

Both teams kept up their physical play from earlier, with sophomore forward Mya Vaslet was sent to the penalty box early in the second period after being called for cross-checking.

After another stretch of good defense, freshman forward Tessa Janecke pushed the lead to three, as she scored from the front of the goal for her 10th of the season.

Penn State’s points have come in bunches this season, and scoring was similar today as the Nittany Lions put together four unanswered points going into the second period.

A slow third period saw Penn State’s defense continue its high-level play, as junior goalie Josie Bothun finished her performance with 21 saves allowing only one goal on the day.

Strong defense has been a constant for the Nittany Lions this season, and so continuous high-level performances have been good for the team as well.

After clinching the win, Penn State will return to its home arena Saturday, Nov. 5, to rematch Mercyhurst, in what will be the blue and white’s last CHA action until Dec. 3.

Overall, the team outplayed the Lakers in all phases on the ice, and will be prepared to come out strong again in the rematch.

“The team that loses first usually comes out ready to go, so we have to expect Mercyhurst [to] push in that first period from the puck drop,” Kampersal said.

