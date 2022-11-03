No. 11 Penn State will look to keep the ball rolling in its second week of conference play.

In their last four games, the Nittany Lions have outscored opponents 21-4 while recording wins in each. The team will look to continue that dominance against the next challenging opponent on its schedule.

After sweeping Lindenwood in its CHA opener, No. 11 Penn State will see Mercyhurst on Nov. 4-5 in what is an important conference matchup for both squads.

Penn State’s win streak has resulted in a 7-4-1 record thus far, while Mercyhurst has posted a 5-5 record on the season. The Lakers are coming off of a pair of losses to No. 9 Cornell by a combined score of 2-10.

The Nittany Lions are the first CHA opponent the Lakers will see this season, which, along with the competitive history between the teams will make for an exciting series.

Coming into this game Penn State carries a 10-23-9 record against Mercyhurst, although the blue and white have won its last five home games versus the Lakers.

The Nittany Lions play has continuously improved this season, and much of that has been from progress the team has made offensively.

The squad has outshot opponents consistently as of late. So far this season, the blue and white have shot at the goal 33.6 times per game compared to the 26.4 they’ve allowed on average.

For shot differences to count, Penn State has had several players step up with efficient play on the goal.

Freshman forward Tessa Janecke has led the scoring early through a remarkable season, landing nine goals on just 48 shots — Janecke’s .188 shot percentage is the best on the team from anyone with more than five shots thus far.

Scoring has shown up in bunches for the Nittany Lions, but has been constant.

Fifth-year forward Courtney Correia tallied her second hat trick of the season against Lindenwood after her career first earlier this season against Saint Lawrence. Another impact offensively, junior forward Kiara Zanon’s playmaking has contributed 12 points so far this campaign, currently good for second on the team.

The Lakers have managed to do well defensively, as its rotation of goalies has seen only 26.9 shots per game so far this season.

Mercyhurst has shown three goalies this season, but mostly it’s been senior goalie Ena Nystrøm and graduate student goalie Jade Brenon, as the two have combined for 236 saves and 3 shutout wins this campaign.

Having experienced goalies will be important for Mercyhurst, but the Lakers have looked solid on the other side of the ice as well.

Mercyhurst’s offense has been well rounded this season with six players contributing at least five points so far for an offense that has seen ranked opponents in six of its 10 games so far.

The Lakers are 1-5 in those games against ranked opponents this season after defeating No. 10 Clarkson 2-1 in overtime, giving Clarkson its only loss to date in its October matchup.

Many factors can sway the outcome of this series, but faceoff and power-play numbers in this series look to be in favor of the Nittany Lions before the teams match up.

Penn State has won more faceoffs than any other team in the CHA, coming into the Mercyhurst series with a .542 win percentage on faceoffs — compared to the Lakers .496% on the season.

Janecke and Zanon have contributed most in that aspect, as the pair of forwards have combined for a 222-175 record on faceoffs playing through all 12 games this year.

The blue and white have also produced six points on power plays while allowing five points on the other end.

Power play opportunities have been a constant priority this season for coach Jeff Kampersal’s squad, and could make the difference against a Mercyhurst team allowing six power-play goals so far on the season, with three points to show offensively.

The Nittany Lions and Lakers matchup on Friday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m., and it could be a statement series for both teams going into the rest of their season.

A CHA matchup always has the chance to matter later on in the year, and as Penn State won’t see another conference opponent until Dec. 3, this series could be crucial as a lot will change between now and then.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE

Penn State women's hockey gathers pair of monthly honors from CHA Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke have been awarded player of the month honors for October by Co…