After splitting the season-opening series with the third-ranked Wisconsin Badgers, the Nittany Lions had another tough task ahead of them on Friday afternoon when they traveled to Canton, New York.

The 11th-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions faced off against fourth-ranked Minnesota Duluth for their third game of the season.

Penn State fell to the Bulldogs 4-0 on the last day of September.

In the first period, Minnesota Duluth came out firing. The Bulldogs attempted the first three shots of the game, but goalkeeper Josie Bothun would let none past her.

Penn State only had 12 shots on goal in the first period to Minnesota Duluth’s 18, although neither team could find the back of the net through the first twenty minutes.

The Nittany Lions had their chances, having two different power play opportunities in the first period, but not converting on either. The Bulldogs had a power play of their own in the first, but once again could not capitalize.

The second period is where the Bulldogs made their run. Minnesota Duluth put up 27 shots in the second period alone, to Penn State’s 14.

The Bulldogs had two power plays in the second period, and this time they made them count. Eight minutes and five seconds into the period, the Bulldogs converted on their numbers advantage and scored to put themselves up 1-0.

Senior Mannon McMahon scored the second-period goal for the Bulldogs, she was assisted by teammates Gabbie Hughes and Naomi Rogge.

The second period concluded 1-0 in favor of Minnesota Duluth, but Penn State came out swinging in the third. The Nittany Lions led the shots category 5-1 early but once again failed to convert.

Later in the third period, the Bulldogs broke open the floodgates. Fifth-year forward Anneke Linser scored twice for Minnesota Duluth, both coming within three minutes of each other.

McMahon also got in on the action again, scoring her second goal of the night to put the game out of reach and make it 4-0 in favor of the Bulldogs.

In the end, Minnesota Duluth was the better team, winning in just about every statistical category. Penn State has got to cut down on allowing shots on goal to take some of the pressure off goalie Josie Bothun.

The Nittany Lions allowed 33 shots on goal, to their 24 shots.

The blue and white hung in there for a large portion of the game, but eventually, the disparity in shots on goal caught up to them. Rene Gangarosa had a good day for Penn State, leading them in the shots on goal category with four.

While the beginning of this season has been no walk in the park, Penn State has to be disappointed with how these last two games have gone after beating Wisconsin 4-1 in the season opener.

Penn State has been vocal about how much more together they are as a team this season than in years past, citing a focus on mental health in the offseason as a big reason why. Back-to-back big losses like this can really challenge the chemistry of a team, so seeing how they respond tomorrow against St. Lawrence and going forward will be very telling.

