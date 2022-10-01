After the loss the previous night, Penn State returned to Appleton Arena in Canton, New York, for its matchup with Saint Lawrence on Saturday.

The Nittany Lions got back in the win column with a 4-2 victory over the Saints.

The Nittany Lions lost to the No. 4 ranked Minnesota Duluth in a 4-0 outcome friday night, resulting in a 1-2 record for the blue and white after ranking 11th in last week’s USCHO rankings.

The squad had been outscored 14-5 so far this season and outshot 108-71 through the three games prior to today, so Penn State’s scoring ability remained a question coming into the game.

Saint Lawrence entered the matchup 1-2 also after a 3-2 overtime loss to No. 4 Minnesota Duluth earlier this week. Despite the record, the Saints have shown a well-rounded lineup through the beginning of their season.

After losing its last two games, this was a big game for Penn State’s squad after a promising win against Wisconsin in the opener.

Penn State came out looking to score after the offense was shut out in Friday’s loss, attempting several shots at the goal within the first few minutes of action.

The squad matched its offensive intensity on the defensive side, disrupting Saint Lawrence’s offense throughout much of the first period.

The Nittany Lions fast offensive pace was on display early, as the blue and white’s aggressive shooting led to 29 shots in the first period, while Saint Lawrence only managed six shots.

Defensively for the Saints, however, senior goalie Lucy Morgan was able to stop many of the early shot attempts from Penn State, totaling 17 saves in the first period.

Despite a scoreless first period on a ton of shots, it was a good sign for Penn State to get as many scoring opportunities as possible after putting up just one point in the last two games.

Senior forward Courtney Correia scored her first goal of the season to put the blue and white up 1-0 in the second period. The goal came off of an assist from junior forward Kiara Zanon with about 11 minutes left in the period to get the first lead.

Junior goalie Josie Bothun has proven to be one of the squad’s leaders for Penn State on the ice, and was crucial in another defensive game today.

After racking up 85 saves on the season, Bothun kept it going by defending several key shot attempts from Saint Lawrence in this game. After her two saves in the first period Bothun was tested by the Saints through the rest of the game, but played well once again as the anchor to this defense.

Just a few minutes after Penn State’s first lead, the Saints got a shot to tie up the game. Saints junior forward Julia Gosling scored the team’s first on its 14th shot on goal of the night.

Bothun continued to make saves throughout the period, as both teams battled back and forth in an intense second period.

The Saints adjusted their play throughout the night to continue battling with Penn State. After a slow first period shooting, the Saints recorded 18 shots on the goal in the second period forcing Penn State to keep pushing the scoring pace.

Junior forward Alyssa Machado was next to score for Penn State, at a crucial point for both teams. Machado landed an unassisted score with about a minute left in the second period to give the squad another lead.

Handling physicality was something the Nittany Lions team had emphasized improving on coming into this weekend, and both teams certainly brought it today after each team was called for tripping penalties to start the third period.

With both teams trying to avoid a winless week, there were six total penalties between the teams as the intensity from each was on display.

Early in the third period, Correia continued her night with a second goal to put the Nittany Lions up 3-1. Her first two goals of the season came in important moments for Penn State.

Saint Lawrence was able to score a goal two minutes later, but Penn State led 3-2 through most of the third period after great efforts defensively by the blue and white.

Penn State’s defense swarmed Saint Lawrence after the Saints brought in an extra skater in place of its goalie in the final minute, in an attempt to tie the score quickly.

The move resulted in an easy open-net score for Correia after Zanon’s defensive play on the puck to seal the game with a 4-2 score.

The steal and score was a great way to end a remarkable defensive performance for the Nittany Lions.

Correia’s last goal was her third of the night, in an incredible game for her after transferring to Penn State this offseason.

Penn State finished the game with key plays from its leaders to avoid losing three straight, and saw many players such as Correia step up to contribute to the win.

The Nittany Lions have a chance to make a statement in their return to Hockey Valley on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 against Colgate.The team is 2-2 to start the season, and the effort on both ends has undoubtedly been the biggest reason for the two wins so far.

