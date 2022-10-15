A day after defeating Boston College on the road, Penn State returned to Conte Forum in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts.

After its 3-2 win Friday night, the blue and white squad looked for a second straight win — as it had yet to do so this season.

About two minutes into the game, fifth-year senior Eleri MacKay nearly put her squad on top, but it was ruled a no goal after it hit off of her skate before going in.

The Eagles’ offense picked up where it left off the day prior, shooting aggressively in the first few minutes and making plays on faceoffs. Junior goalie Josie Bothun managed the run on early shots well, saving each of the three at her in the first few minutes of action and finishing the period with nine saves.

The defense put together a strong first period altogether, as everyone contributed to the Nittany Lions’ 10 blocked shots compared to one from the Eagles Fifth-year senior defender Rene Gangarosa made plenty of big plays defensively throughout the game, such as a key shot block late in the first period to keep Boston College from scoring on an open goal.

The first score of the game didn’t come until 12 minutes remaining in the second period, when freshman forward Tessa Janecke scored for the third time this season. The tally came off a turnover followed by an assist by MacKay.

Janecke’s been a consistent factor on offense this season, and she continued her high level of play in Saturday’s game.

Boston College came back with a goal by senior defender Alexie Guay, who also added two diving shot blocks in the period to keep the blue and white from scoring.

Janecke picked up her second goal of the game with about two minutes left in the second period, as the Nittany Lions retook the lead.

Eagles graduate student goalie Abigail Levy’s impact was clear today, as she made several remarkable stops at the net. She put together a big second period in which she finished with 15 stops before going into the third.

The third frame began with back-and-forth shots, as each talented goaltender remained stout in net.

The Nittany Lions held a 2-1 lead after the score and held on until late in the third period.

The next score came when the Eagles pushed a shot in after it bounced off of the cross bar. The unexpected goal tied the score up at 2-2 with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.

Each team was in need of another goal, but both goalies wouldn’t crack in the regular period.

Bothun accounted for many big stops down the stretch, while Levy made a huge stop on Janecke with three minutes left, for what would have been Janecke’s third of the game.

After another few misses at the goal, the game headed for overtime.

Bothun continued her high level of play after regulation, coming up with a stop to start the overtime period. The extra frame continued with the back-and-forth misses at goal from each team.

Eventually the game finished 2-2 as both squads picked up a point, with Penn State’s record moving 3-4-1 after the draw.

The blue and white will play two more nonconference games next week against Franklin Pierce before the start of CHA matchups.

