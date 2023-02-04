It’s always good to capture a season sweep, and No. 10 Penn State managed that once again.

The Nittany Lions repeated their previous performance with another win, as they defeated Syracuse 4-1 while pushing their record to 4-0 against the Orange this year.

The blue and white returned to Tennity Ice Arena following its 7-0 shutout performance against the Orange, and it resulted in a close win this time despite the difference.

Early action started with a lot of back and forth between teams, but Penn State’s effort on defense kept it going strong as it has lately. The first few minutes saw both teams limit the others shots and opportunities by swarming the puck.

The Orange got off a couple shots early on, but junior goalie Josie Bothun made a couple nice saves to keep Syracuse off the scoreboard. Bothun followed up her 19 save night on Friday with another 18 saves Saturday in the victory.

While Penn State didn’t tally any shots on goal until about halfway through the first period, its squad did a good job of attacking the net when possible.

On the other hand, Syracuse’s graduate student goalie Arielle DeSmet wasn’t letting anything up early. DeSmet tallied nine saves through a first period that kept Penn State off of the board despite the blue and white leading in shots on goal 9-7.

Another defensive game would bode well for Penn State as it had already held the Orange to two shutouts this season, but a lack of scoring all around kept it close throughout.

The two teams went into the second period at 0-0, and it would remain that way for a while as both teams were playing well defensively.

As Penn State controlled the puck better in the second period, it saw good shot opportunities despite being unsuccessful to that point.

Syracuse’s defense was successful at limiting second-opportunity shots and easy shots for the blue and white, and it continued with six consecutive saves within a minute in the middle of the second frame.

The rest of the period was back and forth as Penn State finished the second period leading 22-13 in shots, but had no points to show for it. Bothun continued her shutout as well, contributing 13 saves to that point in the contest.

Although Penn State’s defense kept up with the performance, its offense was shut out through 40 minutes.

The final period of regulation began differently as just over a minute in, the Nittany Lions tallied their first score of the contest in a key moment.

Penn State senior defender Mallory Uihlein scored to make it 1-0, as she also captured her second goal this campaign.

Through the final period, the Nittany Lions saw their momentum come together as they tallied two more consecutive goals afterwards.

Freshman forward Tessa Janecke tallied the second of the day for her squad, marking her 18th goal this season in the blue and white.

Not soon later, Janecke scored her second point with a pass to graduate student forward Eleri MacKay who pushed the score to 3-0 with the score for her 10th goal this season.

Junior forward Kiara Zanon saw a open-net score later to push this game out of reach, as the Nittany Lions made the most of the final period of action. Zanon’s goal was the 23rd of her season thus far, as she remains the leading goal scorer within the nation.

Syracuse defenseman Mae Batherson pushed in a late goal to make the score 4-1, and Penn State finished the weekend with four consecutive goals to win their 22nd game this season.

Penn State will see RIT next before heading into CHA Tournament play, so the team will look to continue its momentum into the postseason.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE