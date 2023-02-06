Penn State women’s hockey raked in recognition on Monday following its sweep of Syracuse, as three Nittany Lions were named CHA Players of the Week.

Junior Kiara Zanon was named forward of the week following her two-goal showing against the Orange last weekend.

Senior Izzy Heminger was named the defenseman of the week for her efforts in helping the blue and white hold Syracuse to just one goal across the pair of contests over the weekend.

Finally, Tessa Janecke parlayed her one-goal, one-assist weekend into the CHA’s freshman of the week award.

MORE HOCKEY COVERAGE