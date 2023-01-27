Penn State and Iowa faced off in what was by far the most anticipated dual meet of the college wrestling season, No. 1 vs No. 2 in the country, and it did not disappoint.

Penn State defeated the Hawkeyes 23-14 on Friday night in front of a capacity crowd at the Bryce Jordan Center, improving its record to 11-0 on the season.

Penn State’s Cael Sanderson was 61-1 in his last 62, the one loss coming at the hands of Tom Brand’s Iowa squad, who was 35-1 in his last 36 matches, with his one loss coming to none other than Penn State, so something had to give.

Penn State and Iowa had faced off three times before ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the country, and the top-ranked team had won every time, a trend that continued once again. This win marked the 100th Big Ten dual meet win for Sanderson, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

This dual boasted 18 ranked wrestlers, seven undefeated wrestlers, and four No. 1 ranked competitors. It certainly had its fireworks (other than the literal fireworks set off at the Bryce Jordan Center pregame), and here’s how it went down:

The dual meet started off on a bit of an unexpected note, with Penn State electing to wrestle Marco Vespa in lieu of Gary Steen at 125, and he immediately took down Iowa’s No. 1 Spencer Lee, much to the delight of the BJC crowd.

After Vespa appeared to have a cradle locked in, Lee finally got a reversal, and from there it was all Lee. Lee managed to earn the tech fall in just the first period due to back points and with his 50th straight match, but not surrendering six points here was a huge win for Penn State.

At 133, Penn State’s No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young took a bit longer to get to his offense than usual, but once he did he took full advantage of his former roommate in Iowa’s No. 17 Brody Teske in a match of undefeated wrestlers.

RBY was winning 7-2 late in the third period, clearly looking to earn the bonus-point victory. Not only did he win, but with less than 15 seconds remaining Bravo-Young caught Teske and sent the crowd into a frenzy with a pin.

After giving the Nittany Lions a 6-5 lead, RBY found fellow 2018 recruit and former Penn State football player Micah Parsons mat-side for a well deserved congratulations.

141 pounds marked the second straight bout between undefeated wrestlers in Penn State’s No. 4 Beau Bartlett and Iowa’s No. 2 Real Woods. Woods began the match with a takedown in the first period, and racked up significant riding time in the process, leading 2-0 after one.

Despite several attempts from both wrestlers, neither one would record another takedown in the match. Woods earned the 4-1 victory over Bartlett to hand him his first loss of the season and gave Iowa an 8-6 lead over the Nittany Lions.

In a battle of a freshman and a sixth-year senior, the match at 149 pounds did not disappoint. Penn State’s No. 13 Shayne Van Ness took on Iowa’s No. 7 Max Murin in a largely uneventful first period, with both wrestlers failing to record a takedown.

Van Ness started the second period on the bottom and eventually escaped, but not before Murin could rack up significant riding time. Heading into the third period all Murin had to do was escape quickly and survive, but he managed more than just surviving.

Murin escaped quick enough to secure a riding time point, and with an effective 2-1 lead, Murin took down Van Ness one more time to earn the 4-1 victory and extend Iowa’s lead to 11-6.

Cael Sanderson finally had to make the decision many have been waiting on all season, and sent out freshman No. 9 Levi Haines out to wrestle Iowa’s No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht, burning his redshirt.

Sanderson made the decision to trust Haines for likely the rest of the season, and it paid off Friday night. After wrestling to a 1-1 tie midway through the third period, Haines finally was awarded a takedown and took a 3-1 lead that he would carry to the end, bringing the team score to 11-9 in favor of the Hawkeyes.

Cody Sanderson had said earlier in the week that they only burn redshirts if they believe the wrestler can make a run at nationals, and so far Haines has shown nothing to make anyone believe that he can’t.

165 pounds saw two young studs face off for the first of likely many times in Penn State’s No. 5 freshman Alex Facundo and Iowa’s No. 13 Patrick Kennedy.

Kennedy and Facundo felt each other out for much of the match, and neither would record a takedown for the entirety of the match. The two wrestlers needed more than sudden victory to determine this one, and they headed to two 30-second periods.

Kennedy went on the bottom first and escaped in just four seconds to take a 2-1 lead. Needing a quick escape and a takedown, Facundo elected to take neutral but failed to cash in, losing 2-1. Kennedy’s huge upset victory put Iowa ahead 14-9 in the team score.

The nephew of Iowa coach Tom Brands took the mat for the Hawkeyes at 174 when No. 16 Nelson Brands took on Penn State’s No. 1 Carter Starocci. Starocci was not only 10-0, but he had not been taken down once all season.

Starocci didn’t get as many points as he is used to and failed to record a takedown, but ultimately earned the 2-1 victory over Brands with a riding time point to bring the team score to 12-14, the Hawkeyes still on top with three bouts remaining.

184 pounds saw Penn State’s defending national champion and No. 1 Aaron Brooks take on unranked Drake Rhodes, who is listed as a 157/165 pounder. Iowa sent out Rhodes in favor of No. 12 Abe Assad.

The match went just about as expected, with Brooks jumping out to a 10-2 lead in the first period. Brooks did not stop his offense, earning the tech fall in the third period and grabbing the 17-14 lead for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s No. 4 Max Dean and Iowa’s No. 7 Jacob Warner had a familiarity with each other, wrestling twice last season, once in a dual and once in the National Championship final. Dean had won both of the previous matchups, but none of that mattered on Friday when they took the mat for a pivotal bout.

After a scoreless first period, Dean started the second on the bottom and earned the escape before the minute mark in the period. Heading into the third, Dean held a 1-0 advantage and was starting on top.

He would finish in that same spot, punishing Warner once again and all but clinched the dual with a huge 2-0 victory that included a stalling point. Dean’s third period ride-out brought the score to 20-14 in favor of Penn State.

At heavyweight, Penn State’s No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet faced off against Iowa’s undefeated No. 3 Tony Cassioppi. Cassioppi was 3-0 against Kerkvliet in previous official bouts, and he needed a pin for Iowa to have a chance.

Kerkvliet was determined to score quickly, and earned a first period takedown to give him a 2-1 lead heading into the second. Kerkvliet rode Cassioppi for the entire second period, and escaped in the third to take a 3-1 lead. Nobody else would record a takedown, and with a riding time point secured, Greg Kerkvliet got his revenge with a 4-1 win.

