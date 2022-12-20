No. 1 Penn State closed out its Collegiate Wrestling Duals with a 22-12 over No. 6 in the Blue Pool Championship.

Compared to the Nittany Lions’ domination over North Carolina and Central Michigan on Dec. 19, the Cyclones posed a much larger threat to the blue and white.

The dual meet could’ve gone either way, as it was closely contested through the first nine bouts, until Max Dean closed it out for Penn State, followed by an Iowa State forfeit to give the Nittany Lions the victory.

Gary Steen kicked off the dual meet between Penn State and Iowa State at 125 pounds. Unfortunately, his struggles from the first day of the Collegiate Wrestling Duals spilled over into the second.

Steen faced the Cyclones’ Corey Cabanban in the 125-pound match. Cabanban took down Steen in the first period to take an early 2-0 lead and didn’t look back.

The Cyclone recorded a second-period rideout to maintain his 2-0 lead, but locked up the riding time bonus point by compiling 2:35 in riding time after the second period.

Cabanban escaped Steen early in the third period, making it an uphill task for Steen to come back. Ultimately, Steen wasn’t able to overcome the deficit and lost for the third time in two days with a 4-0 decision.

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young righted the ship versus Iowa State’s No. 21 Ramazan Attasauov, although it was close for all seven minutes.

Bravo-Young and Attasauov remained scoreless through the first period, before Bravo-Young took a 2-0 lead at the end of the second period thanks to two near-fall points.

The Nittany Lion escaped and took down the Cyclone to extend his lead early in the third period. In the end, a previously close bout ended in a 10-2 major decision for Bravo-Young, giving Penn State a 4-3 lead thanks to the team bonus point.

Much like Bravo-Young, No. 5 Beau Bartlett found himself in a contested match, this time against Iowa State’s Zach Redding.

Bartlett and Redding were scoreless after the first period and remained tied until Bartlett escaped and took down Redding in the second period to take a 3-0 lead heading into the final stanza.

The Penn Stater took control of the match in the third period and defeated Redding 8-3 to extend Penn State’s lead to 7-3.

No. 17 Shayne Van Ness and the Cyclones’ No. 5 Paniro Johnson started their bout with the third scoreless first period in a row.

Van Ness escaped Johnson quickly to take a 1-0 lead, which held until the start of the third period. Johnson returned the favor with a quick escape of his own, but the difference was a Johnson takedown in the third period.

Despite his best efforts, Van Ness wasn’t able to rebound and fell to No. 5 Johnson 3-2 as Iowa State closed the lead to 7-6.

Levi Haines continued his streak at 157 pounds against the Cyclones’ Jason Kraisser. Haines recorded his first dual meet start versus Central Michigan and went on to win his three bouts of the weekend.

Haines took a 4-2 lead after the first period thanks to two takedowns. He was able to fight off the rest of Kraisser’s attempts for the remainder of the match, with a third-period takedown by Haines clinching the victory.

The true freshman’s 8-3 victory improved his dual meet record to 3-0. It also increased Penn State’s lead to 10-6 heading into the back half of the lineup.

No. 14 Alex Facundo faced his toughest test of his young career against No. 3 David Carr, who was the 157-pound national champion in 2021, but has moved up a weight class to 165 pounds.

Carr scored a takedown early in the first period and rode Facundo for most of the period before the Nittany Lion was able to escape, cutting Carr’s lead to 2-1.

The Cyclone extended his lead to 3-1 after a second period escape, but it was canceled out by a Facundo escape to start the third period.

Facundo wasn’t able to find the winning takedown in the closing minutes, falling to Carr 4-2 as Penn State’s lead was shortened to 10-9.

The 174-pound match featured No. 1 Carter Starocci and Iowa State’s No. 21 Julien Broderson.

Again, the first period started slow as both wrestlers were scoreless for most of the opening period. Starocci changed that with a takedown in the final seconds of the first period to take a 2-0 lead.

Starocci never let Broderson gain any ground, extending his lead to 3-0 by the end of the second period. After the dust settled, Starocci pulled out a 5-1 decision, putting the Nittany Lions up 13-9.

The marquee matchup of the night was at 184 pounds between No. 1 Aaron Brooks and the Cyclones’ No. 4 Marcus Coleman.

Brooks took a calm 2-0 lead after the first, but then disaster struck for the back-to-back national champion. In the second period, Coleman rolled through Brooks, which landed Brooks on his back and sent the two in an ensuing scramble.

The Penn Stater was able to turn on his stomach, but not before Coleman was able to score four near-fall points to claim a 6-3 lead heading into the final period.

The third period was also full of chaos as Brooks scrambled to come back. Brooks recorded two takedowns in the final period, but Coleman was also able to return a takedown of his own to secure the win.

No. 4 Coleman knocked off Brooks with a 9-7 decision, which cut Penn State’s lead to 13-12. If Coleman had pinned Brooks, Iowa State would’ve taken a 15-12 lead.

No. 5 Max Dean faced No. 2 Yonger Bastida of Iowa State as the dual meet came down to the wire.

The lower-ranked Dean took a 3-0 lead after two periods, but a third-period escape by Bastida put the Cyclone down 3-1, needing a takedown and a little bit of riding time to send it to sudden victory.

Dean went defensive and didn’t allow Bastida to get to his legs for the remainder of the period, earning the 4-1 decision over the No. 2 197-pounder.

Dean’s victory extended the Nittany Lions’ lead to 16-12, which was the deciding victory as Iowa State forfeited the heavyweight match against No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet.

A forfeit is worth six team points, meaning Penn State knocked off Iowa State 22-12.

