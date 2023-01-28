Momentum is everything.

In college athletics, No. 1 versus No. 2 leaves a low margin for error and early momentum swings become increasingly imperative to set the tone early. No. 1 Penn State was able to establish that crucial early momentum swing in a showdown against No. 2 Iowa in the Bryce Jordan Center thanks to Roman Bravo-Young and an unlikely figure.

The Nittany Lions entered the final Bryce Jordan Center dual meet on a 39-meet win streak, dating back to Jan. 31, 2020. Coincidentally enough, the loss was to the Hawkeyes in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The star-studded dual meet started at the usual 125-pound weight class. Penn State sent out sophomore Marco Vespa to take on Iowa’s 3-time national champion Spencer Lee.

The 125-pound bout was Vespa’s first career dual meet start, as he wrestled in place of redshirt freshman Gary Steen. According to Cael Sanderson, Steen “was a little banged up” from the two dual meets a week prior.

Lee entered State College with a pin in six consecutive matches, four of which were against wrestlers currently ranked in the top-10 at the weight class. A seventh pin in a row seemed extremely likely, as Vespa held a 1-7 career record.

Instead, Vespa looked to be the hero for a solid 10 seconds.

As soon as the referee blew his whistle, Vespa had Lee cradled and scored the first points of the dual meet. A passerby would’ve thought a buzzer beater had been scored because of the crowd’s subsequent eruption.

“[Vespa] brought a little excitement there for a second,” Sanderson said after the dual meet.

By the time the first period ended, Lee had defeated Vespa with an 18-2 tech fall, scoring five points for Iowa. A tech fall is usually a source of disappointment, however, Vespa held off one probably-expected bonus point by avoiding the fall and brought life to the Bryce Jordan Center.

While the loss will go on Vespa’s record, it was a small win for the team race.

“Every point counts in a dual like that, you just don’t know,” Sanderson said. “You just keep wrestling because you don’t know how it’s going to end up.”

No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young then took the mat against No. 17 Brody Teske at 133 pounds in what turned out to be the second leg of the early momentum swing.

Teske was a former teammate and roommate of Bravo-Young before entering the transfer portal. The former Nittany Lion made a stop at Northern Iowa before transferring to Iowa ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“[Bravo-Young] wrestled Teske for two years, I think he was in our room,” Sanderson said. “They’re very familiar with one another.”

Bravo-Young was five days removed from pinning Michigan State’s Rayvon Foley, the man who sits one spot behind Teske in the rankings. While Bravo-Young cut it close, he was able to replicate his performance against the Spartans again.

As time was winding down, Bravo-Young needed one takedown to record a four-point major decision towards the team race. With 12 seconds left, Bravo-Young flipped Teske on his back and recorded his second consecutive pin over a ranked opponent.

The fall gave the Nittany Lions a 6-5 team lead, which would be the last time Penn State saw the lead until after the 184-pound match. Without Bravo-Young’s pin, the team race would’ve been a couple points closer.

“The team score, we fell behind a little bit there,” Sanderson said. “Roman’s pin helped a lot. Obviously, that was a big deal.”

Once the referee’s whistle blew, the Nittany Lion crowd roared with excitement in a sold out Bryce Jordan Center. The official capacity was listed at 15,998 fans, which tied the 2018 Penn State-Iowa dual meet for the biggest indoor wrestling crowd in NCAA history.

From here on out, though, the Penn State crowd will return to Rec Hall for the rest of the season.

“I think we just enjoy wrestling, no matter where,” Greg Kerkvliet said. “It’s a cool show, but I think wrestling’s wrestling.”

